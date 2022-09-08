How To Watch The Call Of Duty Next Reveal Event

As previously announced by Activision, Infinity Ward is hosting a reveal event for Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer called Call of Duty Next. Modern Warfare 2's campaign has already been revealed, but this will be the first showing of live multiplayer gameplay for this year's upcoming Call of Duty game. Here's what you need to know about Call of Duty Next, including the start time and how to watch.

Call of Duty Next start time

Call of Duty Next is scheduled for September 15 at 9:30 AM PT / 12: 30 PM ET. Additionally, several popular Call of Duty content creators have also been invited to stream Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer gameplay.

Here's when it all starts:

9:30 AM PT

11:30 AM CT

12:30 PM ET

5:30 PM BST

Where to watch Call of Duty Next

The Call of Duty Next livestream will be broadcast on Call of Duty's YouTube and Twitch channels, and there will be live gameplay on various content creators' channels.

What to expect during Call of Duty Next

Infinity Ward's event showcase will include the full multiplayer reveal for Modern Warfare 2, including content creators playing the game in real time. There will also be information provided on Warzone 2, as this sequel is scheduled to drop later this year after the release of Modern Warfare 2. More details will be revealed on the upcoming mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone, which is a game previously known as Project Aurora.

Activision also mentioned that Call of Duty Next will discuss "what the imminent future of Call of Duty will look like." This could possibly include details on what to expect for Call of Duty over the next two years, as it was previously reported that the franchise will not release a new Call of Duty premium game in 2023. Treyarch's new game will come out in 2024, and images are already leaking in early development.

The publisher also teased that the Call of Duty Next event will include additional surprises and information on something currently "redacted," which could be the previously leaked DMZ mode for Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta will launch the day after Call of Duty Next, and here's everything you need to know to secure a Modern Warfare 2 beta code and play. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, but everyone who preorders can begin playing the campaign an entire week early.