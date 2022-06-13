How to Watch the Assassin's Creed Celebration Stream

With the potential collapse of E3, which is set to return in 2023, more companies have introduced livestreams to speak more directly to a particular audience. In that spirit, the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account announced a livestream to celebrate the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Below, you can find all of the details, including when and where to watch.

When is the Assassin’s Creed Celebration Livestream?

The Assassin’s Creed Celebration Livestream will premiere on June 14, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Further regional times are listed below.

9 AM PT

11 AM CT

12 PM ET

4 PM GMT

1 AM JST (Wednesday, June 14)

2 AM AEST (Wednesday, June 14)

How to Watch the Assassin’s Creed Celebration Livestream

You can virtually attend the livestream at Ubisoft's official Twitch and YouTube channels. We will also stream the presentation here at Gamespot. You can watch it through the embed above.

What to Expect at the Assassin’s Creed Celebration Livestream

What announcements await, if any, is a matter of pure speculation. The Assassin’s Creed Twitter, where the stream was announced, did not elaborate on potential segments or reveals. The most recent Assassin’s Creed news was the arrival of Origins to Xbox Game Pass, nearly coinciding with its new-gen upgrade. Perhaps more news on updates and upgrades to past Assassin’s Creed titles will be presented. Whether any news will come concerning the long-rumored live-service game, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, is up in the air.