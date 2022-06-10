How To Watch Saturday's Not-E3 Gaming Showcases
Here's when and where you can catch all of Saturday, June 10's Not-E3 festivities, including the Wholesome Games Direct and more.
Not-E3 season is upon us, which means there is a seemingly endless amount of livestreams, presentations, and showcases to dive into this weekend. With Summer Game Fest's kickoff behind us, it's time to dive into what everyone else is doing. This Saturday, June 11, alone has a whole host of shows worth tuning into. That's great news for you all, since that means there should be more game announcements than ever between the whole lot of them.
GameSpot will be hosting streams for many of Saturday's presentations. Here's the full day's lineup:
- Guerrilla Collective
- Wholesome Games Direct
- Future of Play Direct
- Future Games Show
- NetEase Games Livestream
Guerrilla Collective 3.0
The Guerrilla Collective is a mainstay of these summer showcases at this point and this year will be no different. The Guerrilla Collective is back with its third showcase this summer, which promises looks at a bunch of fresh new indie titles arriving over the coming months and year.
You can watch Guerrilla Collective 3.0 on June 11 at 8 AM PT over on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. The Guerrilla Collective's Twitch and YouTube channels will also be streaming the showcase, as well as Twitch's dedicated gaming channel as part of Twitch's Summer Gathering event.
Guerrilla Collective start time
- 8 AM PT
- 11 AM ET
- 5 PM CET
Wholesome Games Direct
If you're looking for especially cute games with the coziest vibes, look no further than the Wholesome Games Direct taking place this weekend. The Wholesome Games crew will also be back with a showcase that will be predictably jam-packed with a slew of the softest games you'll see all year.
You can tune into the Wholesome Games Direct on June 11 at 9:30 AM PT on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. The Wholesome Games Twitch and YouTube channels will also be streaming the presentation, and it will also be a part of Twitch's Summer Gathering event.
Wholesome Direct start time
- 9:30 AM PT
- 12:30 PM PT
- 6:30 PM CET
Future Of Play Direct
If you've ever wondered about a shortage of V-tubers in gaming showcases, wonder no more. The Future of Play Direct from GLITCH is back and so is its V-tuber host Melios. This time around, the show will have new premieres and musical performances to entertain folks who stop in to catch the show.
The Future of Play Direct will air on June 11 at 10:30 AM PT on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels. It will also air as part of Twitch's Summer Gathering.
Future of Play start time
- 10:30 AM PT
- 1:30 PM ET
- 7:30 PM CET
Future Games Show
Not to be confused with the Future of Play Direct, the Future Games Show will also be returning to round out the day of presentations. Once again prepared and hosted by GamesRadar, this show will feature about 40 upcoming titles and is being hosted by the voice actors behind The Witcher 3's Geralt and Yennefer.
The Future Games Show will start on June 11 at 12 PM PT. You can watch the showcase on GameSpot's Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as GamesRadar's Twitch and YouTube. The Future Games Show will also be a part of Twitch's Summer Gathering
Future Games Show start time
- 12 PM PT
- 3 PM ET
- 9 PM CET
NetEase Games Livestream
NetEase will be partnering with IGN to unveil a look at what the company is calling a "New Weird Sandbox Survival Game." The NetEase Games Livestream will be airing on June 11 at 11:30 AM PT as part of IGN's Summer of Gaming event.
NetEase stream start time
- 11:30 AM PT
- 2:30 PM ET
- 8:30 PM CET
