How To Watch PDXCON Remixed Today Live

While E3 and Summer Game Fest are still a few weeks off, Paradox Interactive's annual showcase, PDXCON Remixed, is happening today, May 21. The event will showcase the next strategy game from Paradox's internal studio, while there will be updates on other games.

PDXCON Remixed Stream Start Time

The PDXCON Remixed stream kicks off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. According to Paradox, you can expect "feature updates and announcements" for Paradox franchises. The big ticket item, however, is the announcement of the next grand strategy game from Paradox Development Studio, the team behind franchises like Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, and Europa Universalis.

Star Times:

11 AM PT

2 PM ET

6 PM GMT

How To Watch PDXCON Remixed

The PDXCON Remixed event is being streamed live on Twitch, and you can watch here on GameSpot through the embed below.

More To Come

After the PDXCON Remixed main event, there will be an entire weekend's worth of programming. Paradox is promising 72 hours of content, including workshops, community streams, and virtual meetups. Viewers can also win prizes for tuning in.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on PDXCON Remixed, as we'll be reporting all the big news from the show as it's announced.