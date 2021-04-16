How To Watch Overwatch League Week 1: Start Times, Platform, And More

The Overwatch League kicks off its 2021 season today, April 16, and you can watch the entirety of the action right from your living room. A whole bunch of teams are competing in successive matches, and the official website makes it easy for you to keep track of your favorites and stay up to date on their matches.

Here's how to watch The Overwatch League's 2021 season.

Overwatch League Start Time And Schedule

The Overwatch League kicks off on April 16 at noon PT / 3 PM ET with a match between the Houston Outlaws and the Dallas Fuel. One subsequent match will take place later that day between the Los Angeles Gladiators and the San Francisco Shock before resuming on Saturday morning. The initial schedule is below, with times in PT.

Friday

Noon--Houston vs. Dallas

1:30 PM--Los Angeles Gladiators vs. San Francisco

Saturday

2 AM--Guangzhou vs. Shanghai

3:30 AM--Los Angeles Valiant vs. Chengdu

5 AM--Philadelphia vs. Seoul

Noon--Toronto vs. Vancouver

1:30 PM--Atlanta vs. Florida

3 PM--Dallas vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Sunday

2 AM--Guangzhou vs. Seoul

3:30 AM--Chengdu vs. Shanghai

5 AM--Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Valiant

Noon--Houston vs. San Francisco

1:30 PM--Florida vs. Vancouver

3 PM--Toronto vs. Atlanta

How To Watch The Overwatch League

You can watch the entirety of The Overwatch League on YouTube via the official Overwatch League account. The matches are streamed, and you can see a schedule of upcoming livestreams below the current matches to plan your own viewing sessions.

The full season will last for 19 weeks according to the official site, ending in August before heading into the playoffs. As of now, not every match has been scheduled.

While you're watching the matches, you can also use the website's "Pick 'Em" tool to predict who will win. There are leaderboards and a points system associated with guessing correctly, as well as special double-points matches. The first of these lasts until early May, with a few more running afterward.

If you link your Blizzard and YouTube accounts together, you'll also earn special goodies all season long, and you can even vote on the types of sprays and skins that will be available. For every hour you watch live content, you'll earn 5 League Tokens to spend on rewards.