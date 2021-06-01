PS5 Restock Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 RTX 3080 & 3070 Ti Prices Sony Skipping E3 Xbox Pilot Program Galarian Ponyta Quest

How To Watch Guerrilla Collective's E3 2021 Digital Presentation

Returning for its second year, the Guerrilla Collective digital showcase is set to feature dozens of games, along with some exclusive announcements.

E3 is fast approaching, and Guerrilla Collective will once again be putting on a digital games showcase full of announcements, gameplay, and trailers from a variety of publishers across the industry to coincide with the summer game season. The event will take place on the first two Saturdays of June.

Guerrilla Collective Day 1 Stream Start Time

Day 1 of the Guerrilla Collective digital event will be on June 5, with more than 28 games detailed on the event's official site set to be featured in some capacity, with "lots exclusives" set to be revealed the day of the event. The stream starts at the times below:

  • 8 AM PT
  • 11 AM ET
  • 4 PM BST
  • 1 AM AEST

Guerrilla Collective Day 2 Stream Start Time

Day 2 of the Guerrilla Collective digital event will be on June 12, with even more games set to be featured and additional exclusive announcements. The stream starts at the times below:

  • 8 AM
  • 11 AM ET
  • 4 PM BST
  • 1 AM AEST

How To Watch Guerrilla Collective Stream

The Guerrilla Collective stream will be available for viewing on the event's official Twitch channel.

What To Expect

On the June 5 stream, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is slated to make an appearance. It recently became known that the popular Metroidvania title may be getting a sequel, so it's possible it could make its debut here. Much the same can be said about Ghostrunner, which is set to appear in some form on the June 12 stream. It was recently announced by publisher 505 Games that Ghostrunner sequel is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, so an announcement trailer premiering during the show would definitely make sense. As for what else Guerrilla Collective has in store, fans will just have to tune in and find out.

Here is a list of games confirmed to be featured:

Day 1:

  • Aeon Drive
  • AK-Xolotl
  • Chernobylite
  • Kung Fu Kickball
  • Kraken Academy
  • Omno
  • Endling
  • Industria
  • Tinkertown
  • Lamentum
  • My Lovely Wife
  • Moroi
  • Fire Tonight
  • Beasts of Maravilla Island
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Onsen Master
  • Rubi: The Wayward Mira
  • Run Die Run Again
  • Anno: Mutationem
  • Super Space Club
  • Eternal Cylinder
  • The Light Bringer
  • Trifox
  • Ynglet
  • Zodiac Legion
  • The Legend of Tianding
  • Tamarindo's Freaking Dinner

Day 2:

  • Akatori
  • Archvale
  • Behind The Frame
  • Grime
  • Happy's Humble Burger Farm
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • Trash Sailors
  • Black Book
  • Death Trash
  • Demon's Mirror
  • Despot's Game
  • Loot River
  • No Longer home
  • Potion Craft
  • Rawmen
  • Serial Cleaners
  • Slime Heroes
  • Batora: Lost Haven
  • Blooming Business: Casino
  • Kitsune Tails
  • Severed Steel
  • The Light of the Darkness
  • Unmetal
  • Venice 2089
  • White Shadows
  • Wolfstride
  • Ghostrunner
  • Elderand
  • Sable
