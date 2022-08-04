How To Watch Evo 2022: Every Tournament, Announcement, And Exhibition

Evo 2022--the fighting game community's version of Christmas--returns to Las Vegas for its first post-pandemic live event beginning August 5, and there are a ton of different tournaments, panels, and announcements to wrap your head around.

In fact, there is so much going on that Evo has not one, not two, but eight official Twitch streams capturing all of the action, with a ninth stream stationed at new Evo co-owner PlayStation's booth for the recently announced Evo Lounge. That's a lot of fistcuffs, but we have your guide to watching everything Evo 2022 has to offer, from the first round to the grand finals.

The Evo 2022 lineup

The Games of Evo 2022

First off, the official Evo tournament series consists of nine games with players representing 63 different countries. The list of games, along with the number of registered participants for each tournament, is below:

Guilty Gear Strive - 2161 entrants

Full brackets for each tournament are available online at start.gg, with each match updated as it completes.

How to watch Evo 2022

The full schedule, separated by individual stream, is below. The schedule includes the nine main tournaments, a tenth featured exhibition tournament, and multiple panels with updates on current and upcoming fighting games.

Main Stage

The main Evo Twitch stream will not only host special events throughout the weekend, it will also be the only stream running on Sunday as the four largest tournaments in terms of entrants--KOF XV, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V, and Guilty Gear Strive--reach their conclusions.

Friday, August 5 Friday Showcase - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM PT Guilty Gear Strive Panel - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET The King of Fighters XV Panel - 2:15 PM PT / 5:15 PM ET Street Fighter 6 Panel - 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET Skullgirls 2nd Encore Top 8 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Top 8 - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Melty Blood Type Lumina Top 8 - 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Granblue Fantasy Versus Top 8 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8 - 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET

Sunday, August 7 The King of Fighters XV Top 8 - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET Tekken 7 Top 8 - 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Street Fighter V Top 8 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET Guilty Gear Strive Top 8 - 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET



Stage 2

Stage 2 will be your one-stop shop for Guilty Gear Strive matches, as it will stream nothing but Strive matches all day Friday and Saturday.

Friday, August 5 Guilty Gear Strive Pools - 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET Break between 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET and 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

Saturday, August 6 Guilty Gear Strive Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Guilty Gear Strive Top 96 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET Guilty Gear Strive Top 24 - 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET to 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET



Stage 3

Stage 3 will focus on two games: Granblue Fantasy Versus and Tekken 7. The Granblue stream will kick off the event, with Tekken taking over on Friday night.

Friday, August 5 Granblue Fantasy Versus Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Tekken 7 Pools - 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6 Tekken 7 Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Tekken 7 Top 48 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET



Stage 4

The Stage 4 stream is unique in that it will host a high profile non-EVO tournament, as Saturday night will see a 32-team MultiVersus exhibition. Friday will be entirely devoted to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, while Saturday morning will see the continuation of Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Friday, August 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Break between 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET Mortal Kombat 11 Top 24 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET

Saturday, August 6 Granblue Fantasy Versus Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Granblue Fantasy Top 24 - 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET MultiVersus Top 32 - 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET MultiVersus Finals - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET



Stage 5

Similar to how Stage 2 is devoted entirely to Guilty Gear, Stage 5 will stream nothing but Street Fighter V on both Friday and Saturday.

Friday, August 5 Street Fighter V Pools - 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET Break between 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

Saturday, August 6 Street Fighter V Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET Break between 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET Street Fighter V Top 48 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET



Stage 6

Stage 6 will focus on two anime fighters, with Melty Blood Type Lumina streaming first on Friday before the feed transitions to Dragon Ball FighterZ for the rest of the weekend.

Friday, August 5 Melty Blood Type Lumina Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Melty Blood Type Top 64 - 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools - 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6 Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 24 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET



Stage 7

Stage 7 will feature team-based battles, with Skullgirls: 2nd Encore starting things off, followed by The King of Fighters XV.

Friday, August 5 Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Top 48 - 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET The King Of Fighters XV Pools - 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6 The King Of Fighters XV Pools - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET The King Of Fighters XV Top 48 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET



Stage 8: Vortex Gallery

Stage 8 will be the most unique stream of them all, as it will play host to 11 different community tournaments, featuring games like DNF Duel, Samurai Shodown, and retro King of Fighters titles. A full list of the Vortex Gallery's offerings can be found on its official website, but the tournaments that will be featured on the official Evo stream are below.

Friday, August 5 The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition Exhibition - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Phantom Breaker Omnia Tournament - 12 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Samurai Shodown Top 4 - 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET to 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Soul Calibur VI Top 4 - 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Top 4 - 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET to 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

Saturday, August 6 The King Of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match Exhibition - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Capcom vs SNK 2 Top 4 - 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET Rushdown Revolt Top 8 - 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Punch Planet Top 4 - 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 4 - 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET to 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R Top 4 - 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET to 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET



PlayStation Presents: Evo Lounge

The final official stream for Evo 2022 is the Evo Lounge, which is scheduled to air on the official PlayStation Twitch channel on Friday from 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET and Saturday from 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET.

The Evo Lounge will feature "curated show coverage, bracket updates, interviews with players, and exciting content and reveals from developers and publishers." Arc System Works, Warner Bros, Capcom, SNK, and Bandai Namco have all been confirmed to appear during the Evo Lounge broadcast, though timing has not been specified.