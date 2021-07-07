Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play GameStop Discord Rebel Moon Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes

How To Watch EA Play's FPS-Focused Deep Dive On Battlefield 2042 And Apex Legends

In the first of several spotlight events before EA Play kicks off this month, the publisher is taking time to talk about the future of its first-person shooter games.

Like many publishers have done in 2021, Electronic Arts is getting ready to host its own dedicated gaming show this summer in the form of EA Play on July 22. Before that event kicks off though, EA will be serving up a collection of panels through the EA Play Live Spotlight Series that will feature insight from DICE, Respawn, EA Sports, and partner studios making EA Originals titles.

The first of these spotlight events will be focused on EA's first-person shooter titles, with Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042 being the main event.

How to watch

EA's broadcast starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on July 8, and you can see more international stream times below. There'll be plenty of viewing options available through platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, as well as GameSpot's own dedicated stream.

Start Time

  • 10 AM PT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 6 PM BST
  • 3 AM AEST (Sunday, July 9)

What To Expect

DICE's Oskar Gabrielson and DICE LA's Christian Grass will be talking about Battlefield 2042 while Respawn's Vince Zampella and Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier will be chatting about EA's successful entry into the battle royale genre. For more info ahead of the event, you can check out GameSpot's feature on everything that we expect to see from Battlefield 2042 at EA Play Live.

This particular spotlight stream will focus on "the future of FPS games as a whole" according to EA, and it's likely that Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone mode is being saved for an EA Play reveal.

As for Apex Legends and its future, the game will launch its own mobile edition later this year that has been specially designed for touchscreens and features more streamlined controls. "It's a new version of Apex Legends, but it's true to the original," game director Chad Grenier said of this more portable take on the game.

