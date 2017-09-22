How To Watch A Free NFL Game On Xbox One Or PC This Sunday

As cord-cutting continues and an increasing number of internet-based companies look to capitalize on the situation, we've seen some new ways to watch NFL games pop up in recent years. A select number of games have been broadcast through places like Twitter, and this coming Sunday will see Yahoo stream a game online. You'll be able to watch for free on a variety of platforms, including Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

Yahoo has the rights to broadcast this Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. While far from a marquee match-up, it is effectively an extra game; it's set to be played in London, and thus airs earlier in the day, before the day's regular slate of games. The action kicks off at 6:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, September 24.

There are a wide variety of ways to watch, including everywhere from Yahoo Mail to Tumblr to AOL.com on your computer. A variety of mobile apps will also carry the game, as will those on various streaming devices--including both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One (but not PS3 or PS4, unfortunately).

Those on Xbox One will be able to access the game through the NFL app, while the Yahoo app will host it on Xbox 360. If you have an Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, those are also among the long list of supported platforms. You can check out all of the ways you can watch here.