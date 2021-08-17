How To Use Xbox Game Bar On Windows 10

Assuming you don't have a video capture card, Xbox Game Bar is one of the easier ways to record gameplay while you play on PC. Windows 10 automatically comes with Xbox Game Bar, and it's pretty easy to access.

Really the only thing you need to consider to bring up the Xbox Game Bar is whether you're currently playing on your PC with a controller or mouse-and-keyboard setup. The two different methods are listed below.

This is what the Xbox Game Bar looks like.

How To Open Xbox Game Bar On Windows 10

If you're playing with an Xbox 360, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S controller: Press the Xbox button.

If you're playing with mouse-and-keyboard: Simultaneously press the Windows and G key.

As a note, if you have both an Xbox controller and mouse-and-keyboard plugged into your PC, you can use either method to access the Xbox Game Bar. Plugging in one does not supersede the other. You can also open up the Xbox Game Bar at any time--you don't actually have to start playing a game to open it.

Once Xbox Game Bar is open, you can capture your gameplay in several different ways. From the Xbox Game Bar, go to "Capture," which will bring up a taskbar filled with four different icons. Clicking the camera icon will take a screenshot. Clicking the circle icon will start recording a video of your gameplay from that moment (you can click the same button to stop the recording).

Pressing the icon that's an arrow circling counterclockwise will record the last 30 seconds of gameplay--a great way of quickly nabbing a cool play. Finally, there should be a microphone icon, which allows you to determine whether you want Xbox Game Bar to record audio input coming through your mic.

Xbox Game Bar will automatically save everything you capture, so be sure to keep track of how much hard drive space you're filling up. It will quickly add up, especially if you plan on recording multiple video clips. Having a good external hard drive is an excellent idea if you know you're planning to record and hold onto hours of footage.