How To Use A PS4/PS5 Controller On PC
You can play PlayStation ports and PC exclusives alike with your DualShock 4 or DualSense controllers.
Gaming on PC is easier than ever, in part because big console manufacturers like Sony and Microsoft have opened up their own controller options to the platform. If you prefer the familiar feeling of a Sony controller like PS4's DualShock 4 or PS5's DualSense, you can easily pair those with your PC to play games. And since some Sony games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding are hitting PC, you can play them on their intended controller.
The process is simple. Essentially, you'll turn on pairing for your controller and then discover it in your PC's Bluetooth menu. If the controller has previously been paired with a PlayStation, you may need to unplug the console or otherwise unpair the controller so that the activation process doesn't start up the PlayStation instead. Just use the following steps:
How to Use PS4/PS5 Controller On PC or Mac
Turn your DualShock 4 or DualSense into Pairing Mode
To activate Pairing Mode, press and hold the Share button and the PS button simultaneously until the light bar located at the top of the controller flashes
Connect DualShock 4 or DualSense to PC via Bluetooth
- Click the Start button, then go to Settings
- Select Devices, then Add Bluetooth or other devices
- Select Bluetooth, and follow the on-screen instructions after putting your controller in pairing mode
- Once the pairing has been completed, the light bar will stop flashing and turn to a solid color.
Connect DualShock 4 or DualSense to Mac via Bluetooth
- Open System Preferences
- Select Bluetooth
- Find your controller in the list of nearby devices to connect
One caveat is that DualSense isn't necessarily supported in all PC games. The easiest solution for this is to simply play games through Steam when using DualSense, as Valve has already done the work to make DualSense controllers recognized. Make sure to go into Big Picture mode to configure your controller, if you want to customize the layout.
If you want to use your controller with your PlayStation again, the easiest way is to simply connect it manually with a USB cable and press the PS button. That will automatically pair the controller.
