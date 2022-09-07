How To Upgrade Your House In Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are loads of ways to customize your town and beyond in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but a life sim wouldn't be complete without offering you a comfy house to upgrade and make your own, too. Building your house just the way you like it is a fun--albeit costly--endeavor that will keep you busy for hours on end, and we'll tell you everything you need to know about it in this guide. Here's all you need to know about your house and how to upgrade it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to access house upgrades

In order to first begin upgrading your house, you need to accept the quest "Dreamlight Valley Economy 101" from Scrooge McDuck, who can commonly be found wandering around the Plaza or inside his shop. To complete this quest, you have to collect 7 gems, which can be obtained by mining any of the nodes scattered around Dreamlight Valley, and then sell them to Goofy at his stall. When you return to Scrooge McDuck, he'll tell you to take the money you just made and use it to upgrade your house.

How to upgrade your house

There are two types of upgrades you can make to your house--interior and exterior.

Interior upgrades

Upgrading the interior of your house is done by using the elevator inside that is placed directly to the left of your front door. You can add rooms and expand their sizes incrementally, with larger rooms obviously emptying your wallet quite a bit more over time.

First Upgrade: 1,000 Star Coins

Expands main room to 8 x 8

Second Upgrade: 2,000 Star Coins

Expands main room to 10 x 10

Adds 1F top room

Adds 1F left room

Adds 1F right room

From here, you'll be able to increase the sizes of your individual rooms, too, with prices ranging from 1,000-3,000 Star Coins depending on how big you'd like them to be. As you continue to expand your exterior (see exterior upgrades), you can begin adding second and third floors with rooms that can be upgraded on them as well.

Exterior upgrades

Upgrading the exterior of your house is done by visiting the Scrooge McDuck sign just outside the front door, where the titular duck will arrive and provide the service to you for a fee. Each upgrade comes with a higher price tag, but the payoff will be a nicer-looking home, expanded storage, and the ability to add more stories and rooms to the interior for an additional cost inside (see interior upgrades). Note that this feature only appears after you've completed one interior upgrade.

In time, you'll turn a house into a home.

First Upgrade: 2,000 Star Coins

Exterior improvement

Storage capacity increase

Second Upgrade: 20,000 Star Coins

Exterior improvement

Second floor upgrade

Storage capacity increase

Third Upgrade: 75,000 Star Coins

Exterior improvement

Third floor upgrade

Storage capacity increase

