How To Unlock Vanguard Weapons And Cosmetics In Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone just added Vanguard weapons and cosmetics to the game, which arrive in the Season 6 battle pass as an additional 24 free tiers of Vanguard-themed content. This is likely the tease from Activision's recent battle pass blog that listed some "redacted" Season 6 battle pass items and said they would be announced at a later time.

All of the Vanguard items are listed as free tiers, so you don't even have to purchase the premium battle pass to earn them. And just like normal battle pass tiers, you can unlock these new Vanguard items simply by playing Warzone or Black Ops Cold War. The unlocked items can then be immediately used in Warzone, and the items will also be available in Vanguard when the game launches on November 5.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's STG 44 assault rifle and the M1 Garand tactical rifle were previously appearing in Warzone's menus, but the guns were previously locked. Here's how you can unlock these weapons.

How To Unlock The STG 44

Bonerattler

Vanguard's STG 44 assault rifle is available once you reach tier 24 of the battle pass and unlock the Bonerattler weapon blueprint. This is described as a seven-attachment weapon blueprint for the STG 44. This Bonerattler blueprint offers a shorter barrel, removed stock, and a smooth rear grip, which will make it better suited for quicker playstyles and close-range combat.

Warning Track

Additionally, you will also gain access to the Warning Track blueprint of the STG 44, which offers more attachments and slightly better range than the Bonerattler. This ten-attachment STG 44 weapon blueprint includes a longer barrel, silencer, and high-zoom optic to make this version better suited for those long-range gunfights in Verdansk.

How To Unlock The M1 Garand

White Obsidian

Vanguard's M1 Garand tactical rifle can be unlocked at tier 34 of the battle pass with the White Obsidian blueprint. The eight preconfigured attachments include a silencer, long barrel, and high-room optic, which makes this weapon perfect for long-range combat.

Heirloom

You can also unlock the Heirloom weapon blueprint for the M1 Garand at tier 72, which is also an eight-attachment blueprint. This one has slightly different attachments that are designed for mid-to long-range fights.

Additionally, Activision notes that for these two Vanguard weapons, you will earn Weapon XP by using these two guns in Warzone. This weapon progress will be tracked and carried over into Vanguard. When the integration happens later this year, it will also be carried over into Warzone.

However, the Warzone Gunsmith will not be available for these two base weapons until later this year, presumably with the Vanguard integration. This means you can only use the weapon blueprints unlocked in the battle pass and can't customize your own weapon, but you'll already have a head start with gun leveling when Vanguard launches and Warzone gets the integration.

These new free tiers also include six Double XP tokens that can be used in Warzone or saved for Vanguard's release, and a host of Vanguard-themed cosmetics.

In other news, Vanguard Zombies is scheduled to get a worldwide reveal on October 14. And Activision released a story trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, introducing the game's new cast of operators and some campaign details. Vanguard's release is quickly approaching, but Warzone seems to have one more surprise before Season 6 ends. Here's what we already know about Vanguard and Warzone's Season 1 post-launch content.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.