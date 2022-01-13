How To Unlock The Welgun In CoD: Vanguard And Warzone

Call of Duty Season 1 Reloaded is now live for both Vanguard and Warzone. This new mid-season update adds the Welgun submachine gun to Vanguard's arsenal of weapons, and there are several different ways you can unlock it.

How to unlock the Welgun

The Welgun is described as being a heavy, full-auto submachine gun with the lethality and range for short- to medium-range engagements. The gun can be unlocked for free with an in-game challenge in either multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. It can also be purchased with the Reserved Steel cosmetic bundle for 1,200 COD Points or roughly $12. This bundle comes with the Heliox weapon blueprint for the Welgun, a battle pass tier skip, and five smaller cosmetic items.

Multiplayer challenge

Welgun multiplayer challenge

In multiplayer, you need to get 10 kills with an SMG while aiming down sights in a single match fifteen times. This will not track your progress if you leave the match early, so this must be done in fifteen completed matches. This will be best completed in multiplayer's quickest match options like Free-for-All or the smaller map playlists like Ship Huas 24/7.

Zombies challenge

Welgun Zombies challenge

For Zombies, you need to get five rapid critical kills with an SMG during 50 different portal objectives. This is basically just getting rapid headshots while doing any of Der Anfang's objectives, so it's pretty straightforward but time consuming to complete across 50 different objectives.

Warzone challenge

Welgun Warzone challenge

To unlock this gun in Warzone, you'll need to get 10 ADS kills with SMGs in a single match fifteen times. Getting kills while aiming down sights isn't too difficult, but not everyone racks up ten kills per match in battle royale. This might be easiest if attempted in a respawn mode like Plunder or Rebirth Resurgence. Like multiplayer, your progress will not count if you leave the match early, so this must be done in fifteen completed matches.

How you choose to complete this challenge mostly depends on your game mode preference, but the overall fastest way to unlock the Welgun for free will be through Vanguard's multiplayer challenge.

In addition to the Welgun, Season 1 Reloaded also brings the new operator Isabella to the in-game shop and an Attack on Titan collaboration. If you're looking for the best places to land on Warzone's Caldera map, here are some recommended landing spots for Season 1.