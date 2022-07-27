How To Unlock The Vargo-S Assault Rifle In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded went live on July 27, and the mid-season update added a new assault rifle to the Vanguard weapon pool for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Here's how you can unlock Season 4 Reloaded's Vargo-S assault rifle.

How to unlock the Vargo-S

Vargo-S assault rifle

The Vargo-S is described as an assault rifle with a high fire rate. Activision says this gun trades firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, and that it excels in both medium- and long-range engagements.

The Vargo-S can be unlocked either for free with an in-game challenge, or it can be purchased as a weapon blueprint with a cosmetic bundle.

Warzone

The Warzone challenge is currently not shown in-game. Warzone unlock challenges are often the same as the multiplayer challenge, so it's possible it's just as straightforward as the MP challenge requiring a total of 15 close range kills to unlock the gun. However, we will update this guide if the challenge is revealed to be different for Warzone.

Note: Warzone's weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Vanguard

Vargo-S MP unlock challenge

Challenge: Get 15 close range kills.

Pretty straightforward and one of the easiest unlock challenges we've seen in Vanguard. This is probably best attempted in the small map playlists, but just get up close and personal with your opponents to get this weapon unlocked quickly.

Note: Multiplayer weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Zombies

Vargo-S Zombies unlock challenge

Challenge: In Zombies, use assault rifles to kill 20 or more enemies without getting hit 50 times.

This is pretty straightforward, just use an assault rifle and start slaying. The zombies aren't too aggressive in the earlier rounds, so you shouldn't worry about getting hit too much. Monkey bombs and decoys can help you avoid the more aggressive hordes in later rounds. The Aether Shroud field upgrade can also help you dodge sticky situations to avoid getting hit. This challenge should go a bit faster on the Shi No Numa map, as you'll get constant rounds of zombies there.

Store Bundle

Seven Voyages bundle

The Vargo-S can also be claimed by purchasing the Seven Voyages bundle in the in-game shop. This is a 7-item bundle with the legendary "Fate Decider" weapon blueprint of the Vargo-S assault rifle. This cosmetic pack is priced at 1,200 CoD Points ($12).

However, it's worth noting that purchasing the bundle will only give you the specific weapon attachments that come with the blueprint. You still have to complete the unlock challenge if you want the base version of the weapon to customize with different attachments.

Make sure to check out our weapon and loadout recommendations for Warzone, and we also have a guide for Easter eggs you can complete on Fortune's Keep.