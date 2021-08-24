How To Unlock The RAAL MG For Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's RAAL MG is a light machine gun with a low fire rate, but the gun boasts high damage and range stats. The Stoner is becoming a popular light machine gun option for Warzone, but with a constantly shifting meta, there is a chance the RAAL MG can take over as the next best weapon for mid-range and long distances.

The new RAAL MG light machine gun follows the CX-9 submachine gun that was quietly added into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone on August 3. These unannounced additions were previously leaked, teased, and even available for a brief time in Warzone before being removed without any official word. Here's how players can now officially unlock the RAAL MG light machine gun in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How To Unlock The RAAL MG

RAAL MG unlock challenge

The RAAL MG can be unlocked via an in-game challenge, and the challenge is the same whether you choose to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone. You need to get five kills in seven different matches while using LMGs equipped with the Scout Optic attachment.

At this time, the shop doesn't have any bundles listed with the RAAL MG, so you'll need to do the work to get your hands on this new weapon. The easiest way would likely be to hop into some Modern Warfare multiplayer, but if you only have Warzone, your best bet will be to drop into matches of Plunder.

The RAAL MG arrived as part of update 1.41 which also has enabled players to once again edit their loadouts during pre-game lobbies. It also changed the lobby background. This update quietly follows the hype from Warzone's in-game reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can also expect a Vanguard multiplayer reveal and beta test soon.