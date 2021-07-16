How To Unlock The OTs 9 SMG For CoD: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone, Plus Best Attachments

Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded update added the brand-new OTs 9 submachine gun to the arsenal for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here we'll show you how to unlock the OTs 9 submachine gun and walk you through the best attachments to equip for your Warzone loadout.

How To Unlock The OTs 9 SMG

This can be unlocked through in-game challenges, or you can purchase the Inside Job cosmetic bundle in the store for 1,200 COD Points, and then you'll receive the Undercover Agent blueprint of the OTs 9.

For the challenges, how you choose to unlock this new submachine gun will depend on your mode preferences. If you play mostly multiplayer, then you'll have no trouble completing this in standard multiplayer matches. If you prefer Warzone or Zombies, you'll likely want to pick a specific mode to get the challenge complete.

Multiplayer:

You'll need to complete the following challenge: Using SMGs, kill three enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment in 15 different completed matches.

*Note the challenge says that you must complete the match to get credit, unlike some of the previous weapon unlock challenges that didn't require you to stick around until the match finished.

Warzone:

Using SMGs, kill two or more players rapidly in 15 different completed matches. This might be easier to complete in a faster-paced respawn mode like Plunder, but you can achieve this in any Warzone mode.

Zombies:

Using SMGs, kill 50 Tempests within two seconds of them reappearing after teleporting. This isn't going to be easy to unlock on a standard Zombies map, but Outbreak mode shouldn't be too painful. Tempests spawn pretty frequently after you warp past Round 1.

The OTs 9 submachine gun is designed to be great for close quarters gunfights, but it definitely has worse range than the other Cold War submachine guns. However, its low recoil and solid handling can still make it a great choice for either Cold War or battle royale, but in Warzone you want specific attachments that will help you make the most of your speed/movement with this submachine gun, as well as increase your ammo count. You shouldn't really need a grip or underbarrel attachment since this submachine gun shoots pretty accurately.

Recommended Warzone attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammo: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Along with the OTs 9 submachine gun, here's everything else that came to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with Season 4 Reloaded.