How To Unlock The Lienna 57 LMG In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard are both in their final season of content with Season 5 Reloaded, and one final gun has been added to the weapon pool. An update on October 6 added a new light machine gun for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. Here's how you can unlock Season 5 Reloaded's Lienna 57 light machine gun.

How to unlock the Lienna 57 light machine gun

Lienna 57 light machine gun

The Lienna 57 is described as a compact light machine gun capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short- to medium-ranges.

This new LMG can be unlocked either for free with an in-game challenge, or it can be purchased as a weapon blueprint with a cosmetic bundle.

Warzone

Challenge: Get 15 long-range kills.

This is a fairly easy challenge for Warzone. This is something that shouldn't take too long in any game mode, but would likely be faster to complete in respawn modes like Resurgence or Plunder.

Note: Warzone's weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Vanguard MP

Challenge: Get 15 long-range kills.

Just like the Warzone unlock challenge, this Vanguard's multiplayer challenge is easy and straightforward. Just choose any weapon and go for long-range kills.

Note: Vanguard's weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Zombies

Challenge: Get 500 eliminations using light machine guns in a single match.

This might take a bit longer than the multiplayer challenge, but if Zombies is your preferred mode, this shouldn't feel like too much of a grind. Just pick your preferred light machine gun, and make sure you're Pack-a-Punching the weapon as the rounds progress. Also, grab all the necessary perks needed to keep yourself alive, as this challenge does require that you get all 500 kills in one match.

Store bundle

Dragon Rider bundle weapon

The Lienna 57 can also be purchased in the shop as part of the Dragon Rider bundle. This is a 7-item pack that includes the Dragonscale legendary weapon blueprint for the Lienna 57 and six smaller cosmetic items. The Dragon Rider bundle is priced at 1,200 CoD points ($12).

If you still need to unlock Season 5 Reloaded's previous DLC weapon, here is our full guide for unlocking the BP50 assault rifle. We also have some recommended Warzone loadouts to try in your next match.