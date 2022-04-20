How To Unlock The Ice Axe Weapon In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded is quickly coming to a close for both Vanguard and Warzone, and the season's final weapon has been quietly added to Vanguard. The Ice Axe melee weapon is now available to unlock, and there are different ways you can unlock it.

How to unlock the Ice Axe

Skal Crusher Ice Axe blueprint

Season 2's Ice Axe is a throwable melee weapon added to Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is described as a weapon that can be used in combat as both a melee weapon and a throwable weapon.

The Ice Axe can be unlocked for free with an in-game challenge in either Vanguard multiplayer or Zombies. A Warzone unlock challenge is not currently available, but it will likely be added to the game with a future update.

Like all other seasonal weapons, it should also be available to be purchased with a cosmetic bundle, but there aren't any bundles currently available for the Ice Axe. A locked variant of the Ice Axe is currently showing in the menus as the Skal Crusher, which appears to be a fancy Norse version of the new weapon. The Skal Crusher will likely appear as part of a cosmetic bundle to purchase in the near future.

Multiplayer challenge

Ice Axe MP unlock challenge

In Vanguard multiplayer, the Ice Axe can be unlocked by getting 3 kills with the Throwing Knife in a single match 15 times. The Throwing Knife is retrievable lethal equipment that can be added to your custom loadout, and overall, the unlock challenge shouldn't be terribly difficult for multiplayer. Attempting this challenge in small map playlists like Shipment 24/7 should help you complete your objective much faster.

Note: Vanguard's multiplayer weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression. You can't just get the three throwing knife kills and quit the match.

Zombies challenge

Ice Axe Zombies unlock challenge

In Zombies, use melee weapons to kill 50 Sturmkriegers. This is going to be more of a grind than the multiplayer challenge. Sturmkriegers are Vanguard's heavily-armored Zombie type, who are armed with the Deathmachine minigun. This enemy type doesn't spawn in abundance, so it will take some time to take down 50 of them.

In order to best take down the heavily armored Sturmkriegers, I'd recommend upgrading your preferred melee weapon with the Pack-a-Punch machine as soon as you have enough cash. Also, the Bloodlust Covenant can be really helpful to have equipped. Unfortunately, the Covenants you are offered for each match are random, but Bloodlust makes melee attacks do more damage and also heals you, so be sure to check your Covenant options each round. If you're new to Vanguard Zombies, here is our complete guide to the Covenant feature.

Warzone challenge

The Ice Axe is not currently available in Warzone, but like all past Vanguard DLC weapons, it should be arriving to the battle royale. We'll update the guide once the unlock challenge becomes available for Warzone.

How you choose to complete this challenge mostly depends on your game mode preference, but the overall fastest way to unlock the Ice Axe for free will be through Vanguard's multiplayer challenge.

Season 2 Reloaded recently added the Armaguerra 43 submachine gun, and here is our guide for unlocking the Armaguerra 43 for use in Vanguard and Warzone. We also recommend some powerful weapon loadouts to try in your next match of Warzone.