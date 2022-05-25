How To Unlock The H4 Blixen SMG In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded went live on May 25, and the mid-season update added a new submachine gun for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Here's how you can unlock Season 3 Reloaded's H4 Blixen submachine gun.

How to unlock the H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen submachine gun is described as a weapon that offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements. Activision says, "the H4 Blixen delivers a reliable three-shot burst at a further range than the Owen Gun, albeit with a slower rate of fire. It also has three more bullets per standard magazine and slightly better vertical recoil control, aim down sight speed, and reload quickness."

This new gun can be unlocked either for free with an in-game challenge, or it can be purchased as a weapon blueprint with a cosmetic bundle.

Warzone

Warzone H4 Blixen unlock challenge

Challenge: Get three slide kills with an SMG in a single match 15 times.

The Warzone challenge is pretty straightforward. Just slide, shoot, and kill with an SMG. This might be a good challenge for players who are normally aggressive with submachine guns in the battle royale, but for the average player, this might be best attempted in the Rebirth Island Resurgence playlist. The Resurgence mode allows for respawn, and the smaller map will give you more opportunity for close-quarter engagements.

Note: Warzone's weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Vanguard MP

MP H4 Blixen unlock challenge

Challenge: Get three slide kills with an SMG in a single match 15 times.

This challenge is the same as the Warzone unlock challenge. Just slide, shoot, and kill with an SMG. You could pick one of Vanguard's small map playlists to try and get this done a bit faster, but overall, this multiplayer challenge will be the easiest way to unlock the H4 Blixen.

Note: Multiplayer weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Zombies

Zombies H4 Blixen unlock challenge

Challenge: Use submachine guns to eliminate 50 Zaballas.

Zaballa the Deceiver is one of Vanguard's special enemy types on the Terra Maledicta map. She's not particularly difficult to kill, but she does take more effort than your standard zombie enemy. You'll want to focus fire on her three masks as weak points. Unfortunately, she doesn't start spawning in until round 6, but this does give you time to complete some objectives and get your submachine gun upgraded.

Store bundle

Job Weld Done store bundle

The H4 Blixen submachine gun can also be purchased outright as part of the Job Weld Done bundle. This 6-item cosmetic pack comes with the Space Industry weapon blueprint for the H4 Blixen, four small cosmetic items, and a battle pass tier skip for 1,200 CoD Points (Just under $12).

However, it's worth noting that purchasing the bundle will only give you the specific weapon attachments that come with the blueprint. You still have to complete the unlock challenge if you want the base version of the weapon to customize with different attachments.

If you still need to unlock the other DLC weapons from earlier in Season 3, we have unlock guides for Vanguard's Sledgehammer and Skal Crusher melee weapons. Black Ops Cold War recently added the UGR submachine gun, which can also be unlocked for use in Warzone.