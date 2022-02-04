The Dying Light 2 glider was featured heavily in the game's run-up to launch, so naturally players are eager to get it for themselves. We played Dying Light 2 for dozens of hours already, and we can attest to the glider being one of the best new additions to the series. Here's what you need to know about how and exactly when you'll get it for yourself.

Dying Light 2 glider - how to unlock

The glider in Dying Light 2 is unmissable, thankfully, though it also comes with the caveat that you can't get it any sooner than when it's required for the story. After about 10 gameplay hours in the game's first open-world section, Old Villedor, Aiden will travel to Central Loop, the downtown section of the ravaged city.

Central Loop looks marvelous thanks to its skyscrapers that add a totally new level of verticality to the series. You can see the city from new angles with your glider too, which is a journey that begins with the mission A Place To Call Home. This is the first mission in Central Loop and will see Aiden and Lawan, a character you'll meet on your adventure, practicing with the new glider right as you get downtown.

Sometimes the glider can allow you to skip a tricky platforming puzzle.

Through a brief tutorial, you'll see how you're meant to catch air and refill stamina by gliding over can't-miss air vents sending gusts of wind (and good vibes, honestly) straight up toward the sky. if you're really eager to get the glider--we won't blame you-- you could mainline the Old Villedor section of the game and get to Central Loop sooner, in about five hours of gameplay. The 10-hour estimate accounts for some typical sightseeing.

Either way, once you have it, you'll have it forever. It doesn't take up an inventory slot and you can't damage it, so you don't need to ever repair it like how to repair weapons. You can, however, upgrade it using Military Tech, and you should do so as soon as you can. Across three upgrades, the glider can get faster and reach greater heights, which further improves Aiden's already impressive movement abilities.