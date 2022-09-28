How To Unlock The BP50 Assault Rifle In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded went live on September 28, and this final update for Vanguard and Warzone added a new submachine gun for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. Here's how you can unlock Season 5 Reloaded's BP50 assault rifle.

How to unlock the BP50 assault rifle

BP50 assault rifle

The BP50 is described as a fully-automatic bullpup assault rifle that boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range. While it's not specifically name dropped, the BP50 is nearly identical to the original Modern Warfare 2's classic F2000 assault rifle.

This new gun can be unlocked either for free with an in-game challenge, or it can be purchased as a weapon blueprint with a cosmetic bundle.

Warzone

Challenge: Get 15 ADS kills with an ACOG scope equipped.

The Warzone challenge is pretty straightforward. Just equip an ACOG scope to a gun of your choosing, and get 15 kills while aiming down sights with the weapon. This is best attempted in respawn matches like Resurgence or Plunder.

Note: Warzone's weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Vanguard MP

Challenge: Get 15 ADS kills with an ACOG scope equipped.

Just like the Warzone challenge, Vanguard's unlock is the same and pretty straightforward. Just equip an ACOG scope to a gun of your choosing, and get 15 kills while aiming down sights with the weapon. You could pick one of Vanguard's small map playlists to try and get this done a bit faster, but overall, this multiplayer challenge will be the easiest and fastest way to unlock the BP50.

Note: Vanguard's weapon unlocks require you to complete the matches to get credit towards your challenge progression.

Zombies

Challenge: Earn an Extermination medal using assault rifles.

An Extermination medal is earned by getting 25 or more rapid kills. So, just equip your favorite assault rifle and mow down some zombies. You'll need to get through the first few slow rounds to get enough zombies to spawn for you, but this shouldn't be terribly difficult or time consuming.

Store bundle

Calavera weapon bundle

The BP50 can be purchased as part of the Calavera weapon bundle. This includes the Purificadora De Almas weapon blueprint for the BP50 assault rifle and five other smaller cosmetic items. The bundle is priced at 1,200 CoD points ($12).

However, it's worth noting that purchasing the bundle will only give you the specific weapon attachments that come with the blueprint. You still have to complete the unlock challenge if you want the base version of the weapon to customize with different attachments.

