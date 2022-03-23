How To Unlock The Armaguerra 43 In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded is now live for both Vanguard and Warzone. This new mid-season update adds the new Armaguerra 43 submachine gun, and there are several different ways you can unlock it for use in both Vanguard and Warzone.

How to unlock the Armaguerra 43

Armaguerra 43 submachine gun

The Armaguerra 43 submachine gun is described as the fastest-firing submachine gun in Vanguard, and it is effective at short- to medium-range engagements. Of course, this weapon's fire rate is balanced out with a high recoil and low damage.

The gun can be unlocked for free with an in-game challenge in either Vanguard multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. It can also be purchased with a cosmetic bundle, which Activision says will become available later in the season. Usually bundles are available with the launch of a new weapon, but no details have been given on the price or contents of the upcoming cosmetics for the Armaguerra 43.

Warzone challenge

Armaguerra 43 Warzone challenge

For Warzone, the Armaguerra 43 can be unlocked by getting 10 hip-fire kills in a single match 15 times. Getting 10 hip-fire kills in a single match of battle royale might be a bit of a challenge, but this will be best attempted in a respawn mode like Caldera Clash.

Multiplayer challenge

Armaguerra 43 multiplayer challenge

In Vanguard multiplayer, the Armaguerra 43 can also be unlocked by getting 10 hip-fire kills in a single match 15 times. The fastest way to complete this challenge is going to be by playing small map playlists like Das Haus 24/7. Also, choosing the Hardcore mode could make the challenge easier since it takes fewer bullets to kill opponents.

Zombies challenge

Armaguerra 43 Zombies challenge

In Zombies, kill frozen zombies 400 times with a submachine gun. You'll want to equip the Frost Blast artifact to your custom weapon loadout in order to freeze the zombies. This unlock method will likely take a few hours to complete, so it's only recommended if Zombies is your preferred mode.

Again, how you choose to complete this challenge mostly depends on your game mode preference, but the overall fastest way to unlock the Armaguerra 43 for free will be through Vanguard's multiplayer challenge.

In addition to the new submachine gun, Season 2 Reloaded also brings a new Vanguard operator, Gustavo Dos Santos, who can be purchased through the in-game shop. Warzone's mid-season update includes a limited-time event and several map changes to Rebirth Island.