How To Unlock Shin Akuma In Nintendo Switch's Street Fighter II

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Capcom had a big presence with panels devoted to Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and all of the Capcom-related merch the company has for sale. But there was also one big surprise announcement: during the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary panel, Capcom revealed how to unlock Shin Akuma in the Nintendo Switch version of Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

In the image above, you can see a slide detailing the very specific steps, but here they are bulleted out as well.

Select Ryu, cancel on Color 1 Select Ken, cancel on Color 9 Select Sagat, cancel on Color 8 Select M. Bison cancel on Color 7 Place the cursor on Random, press L & R at the same time

