How To Unlock Fade For Free In Apex Legends Mobile

The third season of Apex Legends Mobile is almost upon us, but there's still plenty of time to complete your Aftershow battle pass--and all of the seasonal events that launched alongside the Aftershow update. Among those events is Take Back, a unique event that allows players to unlock Fade for free by completing a series of challenges.

This event is an opportunity you definitely don't want to miss--especially if you're new to the game, or don't feel like paying IRL cash to unlock characters. As such, we've created a guide with step-by-step instructions to help you navigate your way through the Take Back event challenges and unlock the phasing punisher as quickly as possible. Keep reading for a closer look at the event, its challenges, and its prizes.

Getting started

You may be greeted with a splash page advertising the new event when you first log in to the game. Select "Go!' to be taken directly to the event hub. If you don't see the ad or accidentally close the window, you can navigate to the event hub manually by selecting the purple "Season Event" banner on the right side of the main lobby screen. From there, select the "Limited-Time" tab located at the top of the page, then select "Take Back" from the vertical list of seasonal events. This will take you to the Take Back event hub, allowing you to check out the event's challenges and rewards.

Challenges and Challenge Points

The Take Back event consists of 10 challenges, each of which reward the player with a set number of Challenge Points upon completion. The event's challenges--and the number of Challenge Points you'll ear for completing each one--are listed below:

Complete 2 battle royale matches: 20 Challenge Points

Get 15 assists in any mode: 50 Challenge Points

Play 15 battle royale matches as Mirage, Pathfinder, or Octane: 150 Challenge Points

Finish in the Top 5 in Ranked Mode 10 times: 200 Challenge Points

Win 5 battle royale matches: 200 Challenge Points

Open 3 Supply Bins in any mode: 30 Challenge Points

Kill a total of 10 enemies in battle royale matches: 70 Challenge Points

Kill 5 enemies in a single battle royale match: 100 Challenge Points

Get 10 assists in Ranked Mode: 30 Challenge Points

Finish in the Top 5 in battle royale 6 times: 100 Challenge Points

To unlock all rewards for this event--including Fade--you must accumulate a total of 850 points, meaning you will have to complete every single event challenge if you want to claim him.

The Take Back event's can be a bit tricky to complete, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Rewards

As you accumulate Challenge Points, you'll unlock a series of three rewards. The rewards--and the number of Challenge Points required to unlock them--are as follows:

200 Challenge Points: 1 Syndicate Pack

500 Challenge Points: 5,000 Hyperbeat Coins, used to unlock exclusive cosmetics from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Store

850 Challenge Points: Fade

Tips

This event isn't particularly complicated, but it's much, much easier to complete the challenges with a full pre-made squad. If your friends don't play Apex Legends Mobile, consider taking advantage of the mobile game's fantastic lobby chat feature to connect with other players who may also be working to complete the same event challenges as you.

Getting the required number of assists can be a little bit tricky, so a good way to knock that challenge out quickly is to play as Caustic. His gas barrels can damage enemies even when you're nowhere near the barrels. Once the enemy takes a little damage from a gas barrel (no matter how little damage it does), you'll get assist credit if another squadmate kills the enemy shortly after they trigger one of your barrels of Nox Gas.

When it comes to those wins and Top 5 finishes, your best bet is not to draw attention to yourself. Do not engage in every single firefight you stumble upon unless there's no other option, or you're already in the Top 5. Take your time and only strike when the right opportunity presents itself.

The best advice when it comes to playing Apex in any mode, on any platform, is to communicate with your squad. If you're stuck on a squad full of clueless randoms, plug in your headset, fire up the mic, and start calling the shots. If you're paired with players far above your skill level, keep close to them, listen to them, and be sure to broadcast your plans before you make any moves. Teamwork is key in Apex Legends, but if you're more of a lone wolf, never fear--Solo Mode recently appeared in Apex Legends Mobile, and it very well may make another appearance in the future.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.