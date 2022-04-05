In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, mumble mode is an optional feature that lets you experience the game's cinematics like those of old. It's not on by default--that voice cast doesn't come cheap, after all--but if you really would rather listen to the characters speak like they used to--by mumbling playfully--then you can overrule the default settings pretty easily. Here's how to turn on mumble mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars mumble mode

Voice acting has been around for ages in Lego games--since 2012's Lego Batman 2, to be precise--but if you only come around for the Star Wars versions of Traveller's Tales family games, then this may well be your first entry with full voice acting. If you want to revert to yesteryear's mumbles, grunts, and gruffs, you just need to head into the pause menu and scroll over to the "Extras" tab (as identified by a "?"), and then scroll down to mumble mode. Check the box beside it and you'll have switched to mumble mode.

*Mumble mumble mumble, porg noise*

Note that these games are really designed around the series' full voice acting these days, so some of the dialogue-heavy jokes may be lost in translation, but if you can't resist the nostalgia of having Luke, Rey, Kylo, and the rest of the many characters mumbling through each scene, then this is the mode for you. Even if you do change your mind, you can always change it back, so don't sweat it.

