How To Transfer GTA 5 And GTA Online Saves To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto V isn't out yet on Xbox Series X|S or PS5, but players looking to continue playing their save files as soon as the upgraded versions are out can do so now. Starting today, the Rockstar Games Social Club has a new-gen save migration portal, and you can even move your data for GTA V and GTA Online from one console family to another. Here's how to do it.

How to transfer GTA V story mode data

You can transfer your save data directly from the console you're currently playing GTA V on. To do so, enter the pause menu in the story mode and open the Game tab, then choose "Upload Game Save." This process will work on both Xbox One and PS4. That's it!

The best part is that because of this Rockstar-hosted tool, the save data migration can be made from PS4 to Xbox Series X|S or from Xbox One to PS5 if you planned on switching sides. Of course, PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S is also supported. You have 90 days to download the save data once it has been uploaded, and can only have one save per platform.

How to transfer GTA Online data

For your GTA Online character, the process will be even more automatic. As long as you have a Rockstar Games Social Club account, you will be able to migrate the character to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S when the game launches March 15. Transferrable content includes progression, vehicles, properties, clothing, weapons, stats, and more. However, any GTA$ you purchased with real money will not make the jump if you are going from one console family to another.

Grand Theft Auto V comes to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on March 15, and features a number of visual and performance enhancements. Both Xbox Series X and PS5 feature a hybrid mode called Performance RT, running the game at an upscaled 4K resolution with 60fps gameplay and ray tracing enabled.