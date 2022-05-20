How To Start Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Glutton's Gambit DLC

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is continuing to receive post-launch support from Gearbox with its second DLC dungeon, Glutton's Gambit. This DLC introduces a new replayable dungeon that will receive an update each week for the next three weeks, increasing its difficulty. Completing the dungeon will also add its arenas into the Chaos Chamber, the randomly generated post-game dungeon. Here's how to track down Glutton's Gambit in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Glutton's Gambit DLC - How to start

Dreamveil Overlook is located just south of Brighthoof.

First, you will need to make sure you have purchased the DLC and installed it prior to starting the game. The DLC can be picked up for $10 by itself, or as part of the season pass, which is included in the Chaotic Great version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. After starting up the game you will need to navigate to the overworld map and head to Dreamveil Overlook, which is where the DLC dungeons can be accessed. This can be found towards the earlier parts of the game, just south of Brighthoof, the game's main hub area.

Once inside the area you will need to head towards the center plaza, where you will find Vesper. If you haven't been to Dreamveil Overlook before, the two of you will have a lengthy conversation before you can start the DLC or interact with anything in the area.

Use the green banner in Dreamveil Overlook to start the Glutton's Gambit DLC dungeon.

Across from the Wheel of Fate you will find floating banners that represent the DLC dungeons. As of the time of writing there are two DLCs available, the other being the Coiled Captors DLC. The Glutton's Gambit banner is green and has an image of a witch on it. Select the banner and it will start the DLC dungeon. Enemies start at level 13, but will scale to your level if you are higher than that. Completing the DLC dungeons awards Souls, which can be used to spin the Wheel of Fate for loot. The dungeon itself should only take 10 to 15 minutes, although dying will force you to restart. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to receive at least two more DLC dungeons.