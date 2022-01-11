How To Start Far Cry 6: Control - Pagan Min DLC

The massive world of Far Cry 6 has been getting bigger as of late, and the new Pagan Min Control DLC is proof of that. Ubisoft's Tory Baker-voiced villain is back with both his alluring style and menacing stare. If you're looking to start this new chapter in the massive action-adventure game, here's what you need to know. Here's how to access the "Pagan Min - Control" Far Cry 6 DLC.

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC - how to start

When you load into Far Cry 6, depending on how long you've been away, you'll be prompted to take on a number of new missions and see some new sights, including the recent Danny Trejo free missions. But it'll take a bit more work if you're looking to tackle the paid Far Cry 6 expansion, Control, starring Pagan Min.

To do that yourself, you'll want to head to any Guerrilla Camp across Yara. When you get there, head into the central, largest building. You'll see things like bunk beds, dogs and guerrillas walking around, and, in one corner, a television. Approach it and you'll see it's flickering between the three major Far Cry villains of the past decade: Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed.

Pagan Min is back, even if you didn't personally invite him.

Interact with the TV and you'll be able to start the DLC right then and there--which is strange, to be honest, since the setup seems to suggest the expansion packs are video games in the canon.

If it's like the first DLC, Insanity, it should take you about two to three hours to hit credits, though there's more to see, including plenty of self-referential Easter eggs for fans looking to extend their stay. This is the second of three planned expansions within Far Cry 6, in addition to a remastered Far Cry: Blood Dragon and lots of cosmetic packs available for players who want the most out of Ubisoft's latest resistance-obsessed sandbox.