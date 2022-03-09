How To Start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawk Of Ragnarok DLC

While you may have thought Assassin's Creed Valhalla couldn't get any bigger than it already was, today it grows substantially with the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC. This third expansion is the biggest yet for the 2020 hit, offering up a new 40-hour campaign set once more to the game's mythological world which Eivor travels to several times during her main quest. If you're looking to jump into the story of the Viking gods' realm--and its fated collapse--here's how to start the big DLC.

How to start Dawn of Ragnarok DLC

Once you've installed the expansion, you'll have three options to consider depending on whether or not you've played the game before and what your character level is.

If you're loading an old save with Eivor at level 340 or higher, you'll want to head back to England, the game's main region. If you've been playing previous add-on content, your save may have left you in Ireland, France, the Isle of Skye, or even back in Norway, so be sure you're in England, then head back to Ravensthorpe.

You should have a quest in your log called Restless Dreams. It requires you to seek a particular tree to sleep beneath in Ravensthorpe. Make it your active quest and follow it to the tree to begin. You'll soon be transported to the game's mythological realm, Svartalfheim, once more to embark on the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC. You'll also need to have grown Ravensthorpe to at least level three (of six) and built Valka's Hut. But if you're above level 340, there's really virtually no chance you've not done this yet. Not so hard, right? However, this is the process for returning players over character level 340.

If you have an old save but you're below level 340, you can still start the Restless Dreams quest and begin the DLC. When you arrive in Svartalfheim, you'll be given the option to temporarily boost your character's stats. This boost only alters your experience in the DLC, and once you leave Svartalfheim, your Eivor will return to their previous level. You can also decline the boost if you'd rather play the DLC underleveled or perhaps return to the natural world and continue upgrading Eivor.

If you've never played Valhalla at all, you can still access the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC right away; you'll just be limited to Svartalfheim exclusively. From the main menu, select New Game, then choose the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC. You'll be given a pre-upgraded character who you can use only for the DLC.