The latest Assassin's Creed event, a free bundle of story DLC called Crossover Stories, sees the protagonists of the last two Assassin's Creed games, Eivor and Kassandra, meet face to face. Naturally, the pair having lived hundreds of years and thousands of miles apart should've been a blockade in their chance (or fated?) encounter, so consider anything in this guide to be a spoiler for both the end of Odyssey and some of the events of Valhalla. If you're looking to experience the Crossover Stories DLC yourself, here's how to start it in the wintry Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

How to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Crossover Stories

Like in Odyssey, the game is set up to help you not miss it, but it also tries to keep things vague enough so as not to spoil what you're getting into--in case you missed the trailer, I suppose. To begin the Crossover Stories questline in Valhalla, be sure to meet the following requirements:

Ensure you've downloaded the latest patch

Get Ravensthorpe to level four

Finish Valka's questline up until she's settled into Ravensthorpe

Eivor is on the move, but she has no idea what awaits her.

So long as you've done all of those things, you will then be prompted to start the mission, A Fated Encounter. When it begins, Eivor will speak with a few people, including Randvi and Edyt. Eventually, she will be sent to a new location (yes, somehow there's another new location in this game), a smallish open-world hub known as the island of Skye.

Beyond that, we won't spoil anything, but you'll be on the path to watch as two Assassin protagonists come face to face for the first time ever--in real life at least; Revelations got weird. This one does too, though, as you can see for yourself if you complete this and the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Crossover Stories.