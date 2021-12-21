How To Start Assassin's Creed Odyssey Crossover Stories

Assassin's Creed is doing the Marvel thing and teasing fans with the prospect of having their beloved heroes collide in new free DLC called Crossover Stories. In both Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can jump into the game and start playing new missions that reveal how Kassandra and Eivor's worlds merge together. Note that this content (and by extension this guide) contains spoilers, so you may be best waiting until you've finished both games if that's important to you.

How to start Crossover Stories in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

While each game has its own mission strand to get these two heroes to clash in the storyline, for Kassandra, your mission begins with the quest called A Great Escape. A few of Kassandra's allies convince her to take a vacation--only after they explain to the hard-working Misthios what the word even means--but her rest period is short-lived anyway.

Kassandra's vacation is short-lived in Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories.

You should be prompted to start the quest the first time you boot up the game, so long as you meet the following low-level requirements:

Make sure you've installed the latest patch

Reach Megaris (complete Chapter 1)

If you've done both of those things, you'll receive the prompt to take on A Great Escape, which begins on Sami, the port villa in eastern Kephallonia. It bears repeating that this questline contains spoilers for the end of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Continue with caution (or not at all, if you prefer). You'll go through a few missions and eventually be on track to clash face to face with Eivor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Note that if you're following along in the story, it seems it's written to have Kassandra's half of the story be the one you play first. Once you're done, you can move on to learn how to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Crossover Stories.