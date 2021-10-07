When Does Back 4 Blood Unlock New World Crafting Guide Far Cry 6 PC Specs Battlefield 2042 Beta Far Cry 6 Release Time PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

How To Save In Far Cry 6

There's no manual option for saving your game in Far Cry 6, but there is a way around the temperamental auto system.

By on

1 Comments

Like most modern console games, Far Cry 6 uses an auto-save system to keep track of your progress. It's a tried and true system that will keep track of your progress, but there are times when you'll exit a session, return, and find yourself right back at the beginning of a mission or a military target takeover. A system that works until it decides that it doesn't want to, the save setup is one that could be fixed with a manual save option.

The bad news here is that Far Cry 6 doesn't have that option on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. You could be capturing an FND checkpoint one day, quit the game, and find that you have to do it all over again when you log back in if you don't ensure the game autosaves

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 - 7 Things You Should Know Before Playing
  2. Far Cry 6 - Secret Alternate Ending
  3. The Complete Metroid Timeline Explained
  4. History Of Far Cry
  5. Twitch Leak: What You Need To Know | GameSpot News
  6. CoD Black Ops Cold War Season Six Studio Broadcast Update
  7. Steam Deck Take A Look at the Inside Trailer
  8. Halo The Master Chief Collection Season 8 Go Medieval Trailer
  9. Nintendo Switch OLED Review
  10. Metroid Dread Video Review
  11. Battlefield 2042 Preview Beta - First Impressions
  12. 8 Minutes Of Gameplay From Battlefield 2042 Beta

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Far Cry 6 Everything You Need to Know

Thankfully there is a way to get around this with a guranteed autosave, by fast-traveling to a safe zone on the map. Simply initiate fast-travel to a Libertad-controlled location or one of your rebel hideouts, and Far Cry 6 will save your progress as you spawn in. You'll see the telltale save icon in the top right corner when this happens, so keep an eye open for that as extra insurance.

For more on Ubisoft's latest sandbox, you can check out our Far Cry 6 review, as well as our beginners guide, every USB drive location, where to find every fighting rooster, every unique weapon in the game, and how to solve the puzzles in every treasure hunt.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Far Cry 6
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)