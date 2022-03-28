How To Respec In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features plenty of freedom in how you build your character. You can go all-in on one skill tree, or you can even split some points with a secondary class for a very specific build once you unlock multiclassing. But what happens if you misplace a point or get tired of your current setup? Well, although you can't change your character's main class, you can absolutely respec your skill points and choose a different secondary class--but it won't be available right away. Let's walk you through when and how to make it happen.

How to respec

You may be hoping that you can redistribute your points relatively early in the game, but sadly, that won't be possible. Instead, you'll have to complete all 10 chapters and reach the epilogue before you'll unlock the option to make these changes. As frustrating as that might be, much of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is based around the endgame grind, so you'll still have plenty of game to push through once you've reached the ability to respec.

Once you've completed the game and entered the epilogue, respeccing is a quick and painless affair. Simply head back to Brighthoof and make your way to the tavern where you'll find an NPC who will fill you in on your new ability to redistribute your skill and hero points and alter your secondary class.

Be careful where you put your skill and hero points, as you can't respec until you're in the game's epilogue.

You can change your build at the Quick-Change Station, which can be found in the Brighthoof Tavern or the endgame area known as the Chaos Chamber. Simply access the station and then select "Reset Skills." By doing so, you'll be able to redistribute things as you wish. Choosing to respec in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will require you to spend 10% of your total money, so just remember that you'll be taking a noticeable hit to your overall finances if you happen to be carrying around quite a lot of cash.

