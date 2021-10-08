How To Put Together An Authentic Ghostbusters Costume For Halloween

Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or any of your family ever seen a specter or ghost? If the answer is yes, then don't wait another minute. Pick up your phone, and start browsing for some paranormal extermination gear!

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife headed to theaters on November 11, now's a great time to get into the spirit of the classic film franchise by dressing up for Halloween as one of New York's finest specter inspectors.

Ghostbuster costumes have been around for years now, but putting together the right gear for busting ghosts was usually the domain of dedicated fans, specialist vendors who offered detailed prop replicas, and people who could afford to spend an eye-watering amount of cash on the hobby. These days though, you don't have to break your bank account to get the proper outfit, as the costume landscape has hit a perfect balance between affordability and screen accuracy.

Here's everything you'll need when it's time to smoke some ghosts.