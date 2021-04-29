How To Print New Pokemon Snap Photos From Your Nintendo Switch

In New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch, you'll explore a vast array of beautiful environments and capture photos of many cute Pokemon doing adorable things. So it's only natural that many players will want to bring their in-game photography to life and print their best New Pokemon Snap photos. Fortunately, Nintendo has teamed up with Fujifilm to make it possible to print photos from your Switch, but there are a few things you need to make that happen.

Before you can print your New Pokemon Snap photos--or any Nintendo Switch screenshots--you will need a printer and an app. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link is a smartphone printer with Bluetooth capabilities, and it's compatible with Nintendo Switch. However, you'll also need to download the Instax Mini Link app for Nintendo Switch, which releases on the Apple App Store and Google Play on April 30 alongside the game.

Where to buy a printer for Nintendo Switch

Buying the printer and film for it will be the hardest part of this entire process. A special-edition Fujifilm Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch is releasing on April 30 for $100 and comes in a brand-new color: Ash White (Red & Blue). If you're willing to wait a little longer, a bundle is releasing in late May that includes the new Ash White (Red & Blue) printer and a super-cute silicone Pikachu case. The bundle will cost you $120. Listings for the special-edition printer and bundle popped up at Amazon for preorder on Wednesday, but within a matter of minutes the listings were updated to say "temporarily out of stock." We expect the special-edition printer will continue to sell out extremely fast when it officially launches on Friday, so your best bet is to be ready and keep an eye on listings starting tonight.

If you miss out on the Ash White (Red & Blue) special edition, you're not out of luck. Any of Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link smartphone printers will work just fine for printing Nintendo Switch photos, and they come in a few different shades, including Dark Denim, Dusty Pink, and plain Ash White. However, even the regular Instax Mini Link printers are becoming hard to find at most stores, and once New Pokemon Snap launches, we expect the stock situation will be even worse. So if you don't want to take your chances or can't secure the special bundle tomorrow, it's not a bad idea to snag any Instax Mini Link printer now--you can always pick up a cute case for it later. Plus, don't forget to grab film for your printer, as that's likely to become hard to find or more expensive in the coming weeks as well. Amazon has a 20-film pack on sale for $13 right now.

How to print Nintendo Switch photos using the Instax Mini Link

Once you have your printer and some film for it, you'll be able to print any screenshots off your Nintendo Switch, whether it's photos from New Pokemon Snap or screenshots from other games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. After you have the printer, you can follow these steps to print Nintendo Switch photos:

Download the Instax Mini Link App for Nintendo Switch on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (available April 30). In your console album, choose a screenshot or video still to print. Select the Sharing and Editing option, then select Send to Smartphone. You can choose to send just one or a batch at once. In the Instax Mini Link app, tap "Switch Direct Print" and scan the QR code on your Switch screen. This will connect your Switch with your smartphone and transfer the image(s) over. After the images have transferred, you're ready to put the finishing touches on your photos! Choose how each one will be cropped and decorate the border with Nintendo-inspired themes and frames. Tap the "Print" button, and your photos will be printed from the Instax Mini Link!

And that's it--printing photos from your Nintendo Switch will bring some of your favorite in-game moments to life. Though you'll be able to do some light editing in the Instax Mini Link App, keep in mind that New Pokemon Snap offers even more options for editing and putting your personal touch on saved photos in-game, so you can get your favorite images looking snappy before you even send them to print.

New Pokemon Snap releases Friday, April 30 on Nintendo Switch--be sure to check out our New Pokemon Snap preorder guide for more on where to buy the game and our New Pokemon Snap review for our full thoughts on its gameplay and more.