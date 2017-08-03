How To Pre-order A SNES Classic

August 3 update: The previously available Walmart pre-orders were ultimately canceled. Nintendo has since revealed that SNES Classic pre-orders should arrive in the US by the end of August. We don't yet know when they will go up for sale exactly, but you can check out the store listings at some major retailers through the links below.

July 21 update: For the first time, the SNES Classic has come up for pre-order in the United States. It's unclear how long it will last for, but Walmart is offering the system here.

Update: Those in the UK may have missed at least their first chance to pre-order from certain retailers, but Nintendo's online store has the SNES Classic available as of this writing.

Original Story: Nintendo announced the SNES Classic today. A miniature version of the classic Nintendo console, the $80 system that comes with 21 games and two controllers launches in the US in September. Given that last year's NES Classic sold out basically instantly everywhere it was sold, fans might be wondering how they can secure the SNES Classic right away.

US retailers are not yet widely accepting pre-orders, but in Australia, you can secure a pre-order right now through JB Hi Fi and EB Games. The console sells for $120 in Australia and it looks a little different than the North American edition.

UK retailer Game announced today that pre-orders were available for the SNES Classic, but at press time it appears that the allocated units have been sold through.

In the US, Amazon has a page up for the SNES Classic, as does Best Buy, but you cannot actually pre-order the system there as of yet. We will update this post as more retailers open pre-orders for the SNES Classic. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

The Super NES Classic Edition features a total of 21 games, including some huge names--EarthBound, Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario World are among those included. But most notable of all is the inclusion of a game--Star Fox 2--that was famously never released. Here's the complete list:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-Zero

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out

Yoshi's Island

As with the NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic features HDMI output and resembles the look of the system it's based on but in a smaller form factor. But unlike that system, it comes with two controllers in the box.

On the subject of supply, while Nintendo isn't sharing specific numbers, it did say it will deliver "significantly more" units than it did with the NES Classic Edition. That said, it only plans to ship the system between September and the end of 2017.

In Japan, Nintendo is selling the console as the Super Famicom Classic--and its game lineup is not the same as in the rest of the world.