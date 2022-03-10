How To Play The Overwatch 2 Beta

Overwatch 2 is fast approaching, and Activision Blizzard is finally ready to let fans give the upcoming title a try. Announced in an Overwatch 2 developer update on March 10, players will be able to sign up for a series of closed betas and test out the game's brand-new features. Overwatch 2's first closed beta is starting in late April, but others will follow for anyone who doesn't manage to get in.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 closed beta

Getting into any of Overwatch 2's closed betas won't be much of a problem. First, head over to the Overwatch website (or click the link here), and make sure you're logged into your Battle.net account. Once that's done, scroll down to the bottom of that page and click on the big blue button labeled "Sign Up Now."

Depending on traffic, you'll either successfully be signed up for the Overwatch 2 closed beta or receive a message saying that you weren't signed up and to try again later. If that's the case, give the site some time and give it another go. Considering how popular Overwatch is worldwide, don't be too surprised if it takes a few tries to sign up for any of Overwatch 2's closed betas immediately after they're announced.

What's included in the Overwatch 2 closed beta

Anyone who manages to get into the Overwatch 2 closed beta arriving in late April will be treated to a suite of new content that the game's developers have been talking up over the course of the last year.

First and foremost, players will be able to try out Overwatch's newest hero, Sojourn, a railgun-wielding soldier. All we know about the character so far is that she's one of the new heroes coming in Overwatch 2, leaving her abilities a total mystery.

Along with Sojourn, players will be able to try out Overwatch 2's four new maps, its new Push game mode, and new ping system. A good number of hero reworks that change how Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra play will also be available.

Regardless of what game mode players choose, or what heroes they pick, every game in Overwatch 2's closed beta will have two fewer players than in the original game. In its most sweeping change, Overwatch 2 will change the game's format from two teams of six to two teams of five, and players will be able to try the new system in the game's closed beta.