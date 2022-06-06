How to Play Real AAA Video Games on Your Phone With 5G and Cloud Gaming

If you’re looking to play the latest AAA games with nothing but your phone, cloud gaming could be your solution. This wasn’t always the case--in the times before 5G, playing on mobile was always out of the question for fast-paced games.

But that’s changed thanks to the power of consistent, low-latency 5G connections, like AT&T’s nationwide 5G coverage .

AT&T offers perks for eligible 5G customers with two of the most popular game streaming services available today, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google’s Stadia Pro. With an AT&T service you can try both for 6 months at no charge*, so you can see which service best suits you.

If you’re a PC gamer with a big Steam library, you should start with GeForce NOW. This will give you access to stream more than 1,200 supported games from your Steam, Ubisoft, Epic, Origin or GOG accounts, as well as access to your saved games. GeForce NOW members can also stream nearly 100 of the top free-to-play games. Best of all, you don’t even have to pay to get in on the ground floor thanks to the app's free tier.

However, if you want to really unlock the power of GeForce NOW, you can get a premium subscription that’ll give you better graphics options and higher framerates--and let you skip login queues. All eligible AT&T 5G customers, whether current or new, can get six months of a GeForce NOW Priority membership on us just by visiting att.com/gaming.

AT&T also offers its new and existing 5G customers six months of Stadia Pro. Stadia Pro offers more than 50 games to claim and play in seconds, with new games added every month. And like GeForce Now, Stadia has a free tier which includes a range of free-to-play titles like Destiny 2 and Super Animal Royale, along with over 200 games available for individual purchase.

It’s worth noting that if you have a Ubisoft+ subscription, you’ll gain instant access to any Ubisoft game on both Stadia and GeForce NOW simply by linking the accounts.

If those services aren’t right for you, there’s a whole bunch of other great cloud gaming services to choose from as well. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has an extensive library for your console and PC, including every single Halo game available for streaming on your phone. Likewise, Amazon Luna includes a growing library of streaming games and several subscriptions to choose from, including an option focused on family-oriented games. If you like nostalgic and retro games, Antstream has you covered.

While every cloud gaming service includes a touch control scheme that’ll let you play without a gamepad, not every game is going to be a great time if you don’t use a real controller. To take your on-the-go cloud gaming to a new level, mobile gamers may want to pick up a mobile-enabled game controller for that true console experience. Though which controller you want to pick up may depend on which cloud gaming service, or services, you want to use.

If you’re a gamer, there’s a decent chance you already have a controller that will work for you. Any recent Xbox or Sony Dual Shock 4 controller, for example, should work great with any 5G phone, but there are also Stadia and Luna controllers built specifically for their cloud gaming that you may want to check out. If neither of those options feel right for you, GeForce NOW has a list of recommended bluetooth gamepads for your phone here.

To really turn your phone into a gaming device, also check out Razer Kishi. The phone slips right into the controller and delivers a really integrated gaming experience like you get with a dedicated gaming device.

At this point, you have everything you need to get going. What’s more, since all these games are played in the cloud and streamed to your device, your saved games will be in the cloud too. This means you can get a new phone or switch between different devices and your saves will be there.

With that, you’ve got all the info you need to dive into the world of 5G cloud gaming. Welcome to the future.

*Must have an eligible 5G device with qualifying wireless plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts). After 6-mos., Stadia Pro renews at $9.99/mo.; unless you cancel. Nvidia, Stadia and access to 5G require compatible device. AT&T 5G not available everywhere. See att.com/5Gforyou for 5G coverage details. Subj. to change. New or existing AT&T wireless customers. Add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com/gaming for details.

* AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.