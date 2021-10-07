How To Play Nacht Der Untoten On CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Forsaken Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s final Zombies map Forsaken has arrived with Season 6, and this new round-based map brings some great throwback Easter eggs in the map's arcade. Players can find tokens and play various arcade games, including a Call of Duty: World at War cabinet that teleports you inside the game's Nacht der Untoten Zombies map.

How To Play Forsaken's Arcade Games

Lift lockdown to access arcade machines

To play a game inside Forsaken's arcade, you'll first need to complete the map's main objective of lifting the lockdown on the facility. Our Forsaken starter guide will walk you through the steps needed to lift the lockdown as quickly as possible. Once you've pressed the button in the Observation Tower to lift the lockdown, you can then use the zipline to travel back to the town and into the arcade.

How To Obtain An Arcade Token

Arcade token

You'll need an arcade token before you can play. These can be dropped randomly by dead zombies, purchased for 10,000 points at the arcade's Change Machine, or you can earn one free token at the Change Machine by hitting the machine with a melee attack. You can only get one free token per match, so even if you're playing with friends, only one person can earn the free token.

Change Machine inside the arcade

How To Play Nacht Der Untoten

With lockdown lifted and a token acquired, you can now play one of three machines found in the arcade.

The Call of Duty: World at War cabinet can be activated, and you will be transported to the starting room of Nacht der Untoten. It doesn't matter what guns you have equipped when you start the arcade game: you'll only have the 1911 pistol during your time in Nacht der Untoten. This game lasts two and a half minutes, and you can earn salvage and points during this time.

On the right side of the arcade, you can play a pinball machine based on Black Ops 3's Der Eisendrache Zombies map. This lets you kill zombies to feed a dragon for points, which is similar to the world event found in Outbreak.

Additionally, Enduro is an arcade cabinet based off the Atari classic published by Activision in 1983. In Cold War's version of the racing game you're playing as an RC-XD car to race around and pick up points and Bonus Points power-ups.

These are really nice Easter eggs in Forsaken, as you can enjoy some classic games as well as earn points and salvage for your match. There will likely be more Easter eggs discovered, and Forsaken does have a main storyline Easter egg that players can solve to unlock the conclusion to Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether Zombies story.

If you need the best weapons to slay the undead, we have a Zombies recommended loadout guide, and Season 6 just added the new Bladed Axe melee weapon.

