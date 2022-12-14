How To Play CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid

Call of Duty's first-ever Raid has arrived to Modern Warfare 2, and here's everything you need to get started.

By on

Comments

Modern Warfare 2's mid-season "Reloaded" update for Season 1 is now live, and the big update added Call of Duty's first-ever Destiny-style Raid. Unfortunately, you can't jump in right away, as there are some prerequisites to consider. Here is everything you need to know to play Episode One: Atomgrad.

What are Raids in Modern Warfare 2?

Raids continue the story of Modern Warfare 2's campaign, and this is a trio mode with a mix of stealth, action, and puzzle-solving objectives. Episode One: Atomgrad launched on December 14 with Season 1 Reloaded, and Infinity Ward confirmed a new Raid episode would be added for each future season of Modern Warfare 2, confirming the game would have five seasons total.

Click To Unmute
  1. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  3. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  4. GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED
  5. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News
  6. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  7. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  8. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  9. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  10. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  11. Octopath Traveler II | Throné & Temenos Character Trailer
  12. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Boss Fight Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Raid Episode 01 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

How to access the Raid

Call of Duty's Raid is not included in the free-to-play Warzone 2 application, and you'll need to have purchased Modern Warfare 2 to play. Additionally, you will need to earn a Raid Assignment, which is the credential needed to actually play the Raid.

A Raid Assignment can be earned one of three ways:

  • Complete a specific daily challenge either in multiplayer or Spec Ops
  • Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2 BR playlist
  • In DMZ, use the final exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in cash

Once a Raid Assignment is earned you can bring any two squadmates with you, or you can join a friend who already has their Raid Assignment. Only one person needs the credentials for those in their group to play with them.

Owners of a Raid Assignment will have access to the Raid for a full week. After the weekly reset, you or a teammate will need to complete one of the three tasks again to earn a new Raid Assignment.

The easiest method will likely be completing a multiplayer daily challenge, as the Spec Ops daily challenges can be a bit more time consuming. On the Warzone side, DMZ can be a time-consuming and risky choice, but placing top 20 shouldn't be too much of a challenge for battle royale players.

Find your Raid buddies in advance

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 2's Raid doesn't feature matchmaking, and there is no option to go into the Raid either solo or as a duo. You must have two players who you can invite to join you for this trio mode. This choice to omit matchmaking was confirmed in a recent video with Infinity Ward developers who put an emphasis on teamwork and communication for the Raid, saying, "No one fights alone."

How to unlock Hard mode

Modern Warfare 2's Raid comes with an optional harder difficulty, but you'll need to successfully complete the Raid once to unlock Hard mode. Just like the standard Raid, you'll need to have two teammates ready to join you, as there is no solo or duo option here. The same weekly Raid Assignment prerequisite will be required for Hard mode.

The Raid utilizes Spec Ops class-based Kits, and you'll want to consider having at least one Kit to level five before attempting the mission. Here is our guide to leveling Spec Ops Kits and preparing them for the Raid. Season 1 Reloaded also added a new gun for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, so make sure to check out our guide to unlock the Chimera assault rifle.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)