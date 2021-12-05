How To Open Vaults In Fortnite Chapter 3: All Vault Locations

In Fortnite Chapter 3, vaults are back, and like in past seasons, you can open them to find large caches of weapons and loot. However, you can't do it alone. You'll need to work with your team to open a vault and enjoy the rewards locked inside. Here's how to open vaults in Fortnite, as well as all seven vault locations at the launch of Chapter 3, Season 1.

How to open vaults in Fortnite

There are seven vaults in Fortnite, and they're appropriately named Seven Vaults, seemingly because they belong to The Seven. To get into a vault, you'll need to play in a game mode other than solo queues, as all vaults take at least two players to open.

Gather your squad to open a vault.

When you come upon a vault, nothing you can do will open it other than getting your whole team to stay close to it. That means whether youre in duos, trios, or squads, you'll need the whole team to cooperate. Once you convene, the vault will unlock and slowly open. It's a bit loud, and all vaults are located in Seven Outposts and guarded by non-hostile NPCs--apparent guardians who work for The Seven. Don't fire on these guardians, as they won't bother you even if you open the vault.

Instead, you'll just want to look out for enemy players, as they're much more likely to disrupt your chances of reaping the rewards. Once your whole team is near and the vault door opens, inside you'll find several Seven chests, which, like Henchmen chests from past seasons, contain several items each and often some of the game's better loot.

Presumably, each of the vaults belongs to a different member of The Seven.

On the map above, you can see the exact locations of all seven vaults on the Season 1 island for Chapter 3. Remember that once you land at one of these Outposts, you'll want to head into the building and downstairs to actually find yourself in front of a vault.

Whether you're new to Fortnite or just new to this island, we've got ongoing coverage to help you get up to speed. Check out what's new in Fortnite Chapter 3 here, and browse the complete Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass before you buy it here.