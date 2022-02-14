How To Locate Perks In Terra Maledicta for CoD: Vanguard Zombies

Season 2 is live for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which introduces the new objective-based Zombies map Terra Maledicta with a starting hub located in Egypt's Eastern Desert. As always, perks are crucial to survival in Zombies. Here we guide you on how to locate each perk fountain.

In Terra Maledicta, there are five perks that you can equip. These won't look like the traditional perk vending machines that are typically found in Treyarch's Zombies mode. To fit the Vanguard's occult themes, Der Anfang and Terra Maledicta use gothic-looking fountains that you can interact with to obtain one of the mode's new perks. Vanguard's perk fountains are scattered around the map, and the areas are often locked behind an objective barrier.

NOTE: It's important to grab the perk as soon as you unlock it, because you don't have to pay for the base perks in Vanguard's Zombies mode. You only pay for the additional upgrade tiers.

Here are all five perk types and where you can find them on Terra Maledicta:

Fiendish Fortitude

Fiendish Fortitude perk fountain

Fiendish Fortitude is Vanguard's rebranding of the classic Juggernog perk, which increases your health. This perk is found by unlocking the portal beyond the starting hub, which is found at the North East section of the map. It is labeled as The Spike area.

Diabolical Damage

Diabolical Damage perk fountain

This perk increases your critical damage, which is essentially the iconic Double Tap perk. This is found by completing the objective on the southwest side of the hub. Complete the objective, and then you can come back to this area. Just open the doors to the Bazaar building, and the Diabolical Damage perk fountain is located on the second floor.

Demonic Frenzy

Demonic Frenzy perk fountain

The Demonic Frenzy perk boosts your reload speed, which is Vanguard's rebranding of the Speed Cola perk. From the starting hub, find the objective portal facing North and complete it to gain access to the Tents location with Demonic Frenzy (Speed Cola) perk fountain.

Venomous Vigor

Venomous Vigor perk fountain

The Venomous Vigor perk boosts your health regeneration speed. This perk takes inspiration from Black Ops Cold War's Quick Revive with the faster health regeneration, but unlike the iconic Quick Revive ability, this perk will not revive you if you go down or offer faster revive times--this only gives you faster health regen. You gain access to this perk fountain by completing the objective located to the far right labeled as the Ravine Path area.

Aethereal Haste

Aethereal Haste perk fountain

Aethereal Haste is a perk that boosts your movement speed, which works similar to the Stamin-Up perk. The Aethereal Haste perk fountain is accessed in the Derailment area of the map after unlocking the Ravine Path objective portal located to the right of the Decimator Shield.

If you are looking to play the Der Anfang map, we have a complete guide for those perk fountains. You can also learn more about the storyline for Vanguard Zombies by locating and listening to audio intel around Der Anfang. Here is our complete guide for intel locations.