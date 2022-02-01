How To Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord

Discord allows users the ability to link their PlayStation Network account to the service, which in turn lets others on the platform view what games they're playing on their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. In addition, players can choose whether or not to display their PSN ID to help others find and add them to a friends list on their respective PlayStation devices.

Getting your Discord and PlayStation accounts linked is a breeze, and it uses the exact same method as linking other services like Xbox, Spotify, and Twitter. Let's walk you through this quick process so you can get your accounts linked.

How to link your PSN and Discord accounts:

Open the Discord app on your PC or mobile device.

on your PC or mobile device. Navigate to User Settings > Connections > Add .

. You'll be greeted by plenty of icons for different services. You're looking to find and click the PlayStation logo .

. You'll be prompted to sign in to your PlayStation Network account and confirm that you want to connect it to your Discord account.

Keep in mind that once you've linked your PlayStation and Discord accounts, you can visit User Settings > Connections at any time to toggle whether to share what games you're playing on PlayStation and whether to display your PSN ID on your profile.