How To Kill Frank In Deathloop: Ramblin' Frank Mission Guide

Among all seven Deathloop Visionaries, Frank's demise is perhaps the most satisfying when done right. You can engineer a finale for Frank that makes it so you'll be hundreds of feet away when he dies, though it takes plenty of preparation through the looping plot. If you're wondering how to execute the Ramblin' Frank story mission and kill Frank in Deathloop, here's all you need to know.

How to kill Frank in Deathloop

Frank has a fireworks display planned for Updaam in the evening, and that's where you'll want to kill him. But getting to that point is going to take a lot more work than just showing up that night. To begin, head to Updaam any time other than morning. There you'll learn that Otto's Workshop, which is where Frank's fireworks are made, has burned down due to a malfunctioning power system.

Otto's Workshop is only available in Updaam (morning) unless you prevent its future fire.

The whole building burns down "just before noon," which is your next clue. It's possible you could even skip the above and just start here. Head to Updaam during the morning in the next cycle and you'll be able to explore the workshop before it has suffered its critical malfunction. In fact, you can prevent it entirely. If you look around the shop, you'll notice five power cables leading into the building. Trace these cables to their points of origin and deactivate each one. If you shut down all five, the workshop will avoid burning down in that loop.

The cables are easy to follow, but just in case you'd like to hit them out of order, you can find their sources at the following locations:

Just outside the back door of Otto's Workshop

Down an alley beside Colt's apartment

On the lower floor of the library

Two more inside a nearby apartment building across the street from Otto's Workshop

Next, return to Updaam at noon or later. Now that the building is still in one piece, you can infiltrate it and read the messages on the terminal--they aren't there in the morning. One exchange will reveal the passcode to get inside an off-site fireworks stask Otto is keeping in Karl's Bay.

Prevent the fire to get the passcode, then use the passcode to get in here.

Though all passcodes in Deathloop are unique to a particular player's save data, most passcodes (including this one) will not change through different loops, so you'll never again have to perform these earlier steps once you have the passcode. The final piece of the puzzle is to head to Karl's Bay at any time other than the evening to sabotage the fireworks. Look for the small fireworks shed along the water in the region's east side. With the passcode, you can enter the shed and sabotage Frank's fireworks.

To sabotage them, you'll need to interact with them and select "Jam the rain flaps" from a list of options. This is the only correct way to sabotage the fireworks. After that, Frank will go on to present his fireworks display in Updaam at night. When he begins the ceremony, you'll hear him over the loudspeakers from afar. He'll notice something has gone awry, but it'll be much too late. Frank will explode off-camera. Nice job keeping your hands clean, Colt.

If you're looking to kill off all seven Visionaries in a single loop, this is the process you'll need to complete to get Frank in step with the others. Stay tuned for more Deathloop guides leading up to and including this dramatic finale.