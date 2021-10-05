How To Install Windows 11

PC users can finally ditch Windows 10 for the OS' next iteration, Windows 11, starting today. The updated version of Windows comes with a number of improvements that users should notice both in everyday use and when they boot up a game. While an update to Windows 11 won't be immediately available to users, Windows 11 can always simply be downloaded and installed onto a PC right now.

Before trying to install Windows 11 at all, users have to make sure their PC can actually run the OS. It doesn't require a high-performance processor or a lot of memory, but users will have to ensure that TPM is turned on in their BIOS. The easiest way to make sure a computer is ready for Windows 11 is to go to "Settings" and then "Windows Update." From there, a message should show whether or not the computer meets Windows 11's requirements. If it doesn't, users can download and run Microsoft's PC Health App to see what needs to be changed specifically.

Once that's all squared away, users can immediately download and install Windows 11 to their PC by heading to the Windows 11 download page on Microsoft's Site. From there, run the Setup.exe file to begin the installation process. It's important to note that this is also where users will be able to choose what they keep after updating. They can either keep all their personal files, apps, and windows settings or just go for a fresh install.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to get Windows 11 running on their computer can also easily create installation media for the OS. Simply download the Media Creation Tool (which can also be found on the Windows 11 download page) onto a USB drive or DVD with at least 8GB of space. From there, users can run the installation setup in essentially the same way they would if Windows 11 was being installed via Windows Update.