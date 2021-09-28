How To Insert A MicroSD Card Into A Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console for playing games at home or on the road thanks to its hybrid nature, but having a large library of titles to dip into will quickly exhaust the console's internal storage. With just 32 gigabytes of space on the regular Switch and Switch Lite models, and 64 GB on the Switch OLED Model, digital real estate is at a premium on these devices. Fortunately, that tight gaming squeeze can be expanded with a micro SD card, storage devices that now offer hundreds of extra gigabytes of space without breaking your bank balance.

It's well worth investing in a micro SD card, and if you're looking to pop one into your Nintendo Switch, here's how you can do it. We recommend SanDisk Ultra microSD cards, as they offer great performance and reliability at a reasonable price.

How to insert a microSD card into your Nintendo Switch

Make certain that your Switch is powered down, and then flip it over. Look for the kickstand, which can be found on the left.

Lift the kickstand up, using your nail or a small flat object inserted into the gap at the bottom.

Now that the stand has been lifted, you'll find the SD card slot open and waiting.

To line the microSD card up properly, make certain the face of it is facing you, while its integral exposed metal part is at the rear.

Slide it in, and once you feel it click into place, you're good to go. Push the kickstand back down and turn your Switch back on.

How to insert a microSD card into your Nintendo Switch Lite

Unlike the regular Switch, the Switch Lite's microSD card port can be found at the bottom of the right side of the controller. Simply flick the protective cover over, insert the microSD card with the metal connectors facing you, and press down until you feel it click into place.

To free up some space on your Switch, you can now go to Data Management in your settings screen, and transfer games over to the new microSD card.

