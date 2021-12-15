How To Identify Aleksis In Deathloop: Devouring Of The Lambs Guide

In Deathloop, Aleksis will always be one of the last Visionaries you'll kill. That's because you can only get him in Updaam in the evening while he's hosting his masquerade. In classic Arkane fashion, you'll need to do some leg work in order to spot Aleksis in a crowd of party-goers that are dressed a lot like him. Also in classic Arkane fashion, there's more than one right way to do this. Here are two different strategies if you're wondering how to identify Aleksis at the party in Deathloop.

Deathloop: Where is Aleksis?

As mentioned, your only shot to get Aleksis seems to be in the Updaam (evening) level. He'll be hosting his party at the mansion on the opposite side of the map from where you emerge out of the tunnels. Aleksis may think he's hosting some sort of Kubrickian gala, but you're there to ensure it's more like Poe's Masque of the Red Death.

There are two main ways you can identify him under his wolf mask. One is to get him dancing, the other is to get him annoyed. Let's start with the former.

How to get Aleksis to dance

Aleksis is a self-centered dude, and one clever way to get him to unmask himself (figuratively) is to play his new music he's been working on. First, you'll need to figure out what that beat is. Approach the mansion from the side you see in the image below--it's just across the rocky gap behind Otto's Workshop. Ascend the mountain and enter the property through the vantage point circled below.

There are many ways into the mansion party, but this one is the most convenient.

Head out the opening in the wall to your left, then walk along the snowy perch until you can leap over the broken wall and go up the stairs. You'll be on a rooftop outside, not far from where Aleksis will be lingering, but you can't spot him without a little guidance. In front of you will be a white door, which you can enter, then quickly move across the balcony and travel across the busy room via the ceiling fixtures (another Arkane staple).

Sneak through the open window and head to the right. You'll find yourself in front of a turntable with a colorful, drum machine type of device. You'll hear Eternalists on the dance floor below talking about how Aleksis makes his best music while he's on the toilet--take it as a clue. You're looking for his bathroom. Ignore the colored numbers that are lit up on the drum machine and head out the door across from the turntable. Two more Eternalists will be on duty here, so once again, eliminate them or quietly avoid near them.

As you exit the door, turn and look up. The window will be open. Climb into it using Shift or double-jump, and you'll find yourself in Aleksis' bathroom, with another drum machine just beside the toilet. Take note of the four numbers he's highlighted--that's his latest beat. Head back down to the original drum machine and change the music to match his toileted masterpiece.

You'll need to match this beat with Aleksis' new tune he's prepared in his bathroom.

Aleksis, sensing an opportunity to show off, will arrive to brag about his new music and dance along to the fresh beat. Now you know which masked attendee he is, so you can take him out however you'd like.

How to get Aleksis alone

Whether or not you identify Aleksis using the above method, it can still prove tricky to kill him because he spends all his time around several Eternalists. There are dozens of NPCs at the party ready to kill you if you set off any sort of alarm, so the better method may be to get Aleksis to check on his favorite beer, as he'll do it all by himself.

For this method, you'll want to do everything the same up until you're in front of the white door outside. Instead of entering it, look for the open door along the rooftop behind you. Beware of two guards patrolling outside, with two more inside. When you get through the door, you'll be above those latter two, and you should actually take them out this time (don't spare them), as this is where Aleksis will show up too when it's time to kill him all by his lonesome. Head to the ground level of this room once it's clear and look for the small staircase leading into the brewery.

This will be your kill room for Aleksis, so clear the area of its two Eternalist guards.

You may have picked up the lead when you first got to the property that reveals Aleksis' favorite beer is chocolate-flavored--you'll overhear the Eternalists you just killed talking about it before you can get to them. But even without this lead, you can still do the next part.

Get past the hallway of traps like tripwires and mines and look for the brew dispensing the chololate beer. Turn the valve to run the tap dry upstairs in the foyer. In a Hitman-like fashion, Aleksis will eventually come to pour himself another glass, realize it's not working, and storm off to the basement to vent his frustrations.

Carefully deactivate the tripwires and mines to get to the brewery, then read the labels to find the chocolate beer.

While he's in there, be sure to kill him--and again, do it silently. He will only linger for a moment, so be quick too. Keep in mind that going the way of the brewery will identify Aleksis and give you a chance to kill him quietly, so you could skip the dance section if you prefer to go this way.

Once you've killed Aleksis, you'll be on your way to killing all seven Visionaries in one loop--he might even be your last target by then.