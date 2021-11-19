How To Get Yoroi Armor In Halo Infinite - Fracture: Tenrai Event Rewards, Start Date, More Details

The first major Halo Infinite multiplayer event, Fracture: Tenrai, is on the way, and if you play it right, you'll be able to unlock the first-ever event-exclusive Halo Infinite armor core for your Spartan, the Yoroi armor. This special limited-time armor is designed to resemble a samurai's battle armor. It also serves to hint at the standout cosmetics that are to come in the years ahead for Halo Infinite as 343 makes its first push into the free-to-play multiplayer space which tends to be dominated by a rotating store of cosmetic items for purchase or earning. Here's everything you need to know about the Fracture: Tenrai event and how to unlock the Yoroi armor core.

When is the Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event?

Fracture: Tenrai begins next week on Tuesday, November 23 and ends one week later on November 30. Tuesdays look set to be the content update refresh days going forward in Halo Infinite and it all starts with Fracture: Tenrai. 343 has not yet given a specific start time for that day, but we expect those details to arrive very soon.

Once the event begins, you'll be able to unlock event-exclusive rewards while the event is live. Fracture: Tenrai will include its own totally free event pass complete with unique rewards you can't get in the standard Halo Infinite battle pass, though 343 has stated that you’ll have more than just this first event week to earn the Yoroi armor and other cosmetics, signaling that some items may return down the line in either new ways, as shop items, or perhaps during event replay periods. That seems to suit the seasonal battle pass’ way of never expiring, as 343 looks to adjust the way these commonplace live-service systems behave in its first free-to-play game.

Fracture: Tenrai event pass and rewards

These are just some of the Fracture: Tenrai rewards.

The completely free Fracture: Tenrai event pass was shown off in a recent tweet from the official Halo account, and it was revealed that the event will include 30 tiers of exclusive cosmetic rewards including the coveted Yoroi armor core. On top of that, you'll be able to unlock new colorways, called coatings in Halo Infinite, new visors for your helmet, a new belt that includes a Tanto (Japanese short sword), and more. Not every reward has been revealed yet, but you can find a number of them in the image above.

How to level up the Fracture: Tenrai event pass

During the event, you'll have additional challenges to complete that you'll be able to see in your challenge menu. On Twitter, a Halo marketing lead clarified that these event challenges will be colored differently in the menu for easy reading, and added that completing these challenges will make progress on both the event pass and the Season 1 battle pass. That's not true in the other direction, however. Completing general Season 1 challenges will only add XP to your battle pass, not the event pass.

Yes. Events have specific challenges that will be marked in your challenge menu with a colored banner. Completing an Event Challenge will instantly unlock an Event Pass reward tier AND award the Challenge XP to your S1 Pass. But, normal challenges will not progress the Event Pass — Noah Benesch (@Philosohraptors) November 19, 2021

Future Halo events will follow the same format: Free event passes will be available to all players, and you'll never be required to purchase the seasonal battle pass to enjoy at least some of its rewards, such as challenge swaps and XP boosts. We'll be adding more details to this page as the event draws near, so keep it here for challenge help and a future Fracture: Tenrai fashion show.

If you want to brush up on your skills in the meantime, you can get help with our beginner's tips, as well as a rundown of the best guns and best equipment in Halo Infinite.