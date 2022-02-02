How To Get UV Shroomz In Dying Light 2

If you want to thrive in Dying Light 2, you're going to have to adventure at night. However, the undead isn't the only threat that shows up come sundown. Players are infected with the virus that has claimed much of the world, turning them into zombies, and the only way to fight it is with UV rays, either from UV lamps or the sun. Once the sun is down, players will have to rely on bases with UV lamps or UV Shroomz to survive. Here's how and where you can find UV Shroomz in Dying Light 2.

A healthy supply

UV Shroomz can be found on specially marked rooftops across the city.

The easiest way to keep a healthy supply of UV Shroomz in Dying Light 2 is to look out for special rooftops throughout the game's city. Marked by thin, tall yellow trees, these rooftops are chock full of supplies that you'll need on a day-to-day basis in the game. That includes UV Shroomz, which can be found on the sides of trees or outhouses.

Along with UV Shroomz, these rooftops have a buffet of free materials. Honey, camomile, resin, and other crafting materials can be found across these areas, along with some basic weapons. If you're ever in a pinch and need some essential materials, be sure to look out for one of these roofs.

Keep the infection away

Keeping a steady supply of UV Shroomz in Dying Light 2 is pretty much essential to your survival. Traveling at night means living on a timer, one that only increases as you find extra Inhibitors. Before finding any, the game will give you just over four minutes until you succumb to the game's zombie infection.

Using a UV Shroom restores your resistance to the infection, although not by much. After crumbling one up and inhaling it, your character will have about 30 extra seconds before they turn. It's not a lot of time, but with enough on hand, you can explore the city after sunset freely and without worrying about joining the undead.